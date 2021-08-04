Axel Capital Management, LLC Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Dolby Laboratories Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Match Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: COIN, GBTC, DLB, RBLX, AAPL, PLTR, SI, ANSS, FB, BLCT,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coinbase Global Inc, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Dolby Laboratories Inc, Roblox Corp, Vornado Realty Trust, sells Tesla Inc, Match Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Livent Corp, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axel Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Axel Capital Management, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Livent Corp (LTHM) - 776,000 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.31% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 44,000 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.34% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 17,300 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.85% Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 44,000 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. New Position Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 21,000 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio.

Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $244.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.21%. The holding were 366,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.17 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $97.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 43,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $81.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 44.62%. The purchase prices were between $44.27 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 188,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 208.33%. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 266.67%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $68.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27.

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83.

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29.

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Criteo SA. The sale prices were between $34.73 and $45.45, with an estimated average price of $38.4.