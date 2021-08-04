Logo
Axel Capital Management, LLC Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Dolby Laboratories Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Match Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Axel Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Coinbase Global Inc, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Dolby Laboratories Inc, Roblox Corp, Vornado Realty Trust, sells Tesla Inc, Match Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Livent Corp, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axel Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Axel Capital Management, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Axel Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/axel+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Axel Capital Management, LLC
  1. Livent Corp (LTHM) - 776,000 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.31%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 44,000 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.34%
  3. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 17,300 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.85%
  4. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 44,000 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 21,000 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $244.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.21%. The holding were 366,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)

Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.17 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $97.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 43,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $81.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 44.62%. The purchase prices were between $44.27 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 188,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 208.33%. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 266.67%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $68.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83.

Sold Out: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: Criteo SA (CRTO)

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Criteo SA. The sale prices were between $34.73 and $45.45, with an estimated average price of $38.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Axel Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Axel Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Axel Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Axel Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Axel Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
