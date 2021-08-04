Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Charter Communications Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Sells Bank of America Corp, Heico Corp, Comcast Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Charter Communications Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Sells Bank of America Corp, Heico Corp, Comcast Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lincoln, RI, based Investment company Amica Retiree Medical Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Charter Communications Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, Heico Corp, Comcast Corp, American Express Co, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amica Retiree Medical Trust. As of 2021Q2, Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 105 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Amica Retiree Medical Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amica+retiree+medical+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Amica Retiree Medical Trust
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 26,091 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,722 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio.
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,634 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.12%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,744 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.67%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,796 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.36%
New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.5%. The holding were 26,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 15,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $435.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77. The stock is now traded at around $124.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.66 and $334.27, with an estimated average price of $318.04. The stock is now traded at around $299.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Graco Inc (GGG)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $78.6, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 94.54%. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $770.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 67.43%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 17,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 37.21%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $190.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Steris PLC (STE)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Steris PLC by 57.57%. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $216.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 46.69%. The purchase prices were between $333.88 and $378.28, with an estimated average price of $355.72. The stock is now traded at around $366.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 38.64%. The purchase prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $92.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Sold Out: Heico Corp (HEI)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $125.8 and $148.24, with an estimated average price of $137.68.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79.

Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Amica Retiree Medical Trust. Also check out:

1. Amica Retiree Medical Trust's Undervalued Stocks
2. Amica Retiree Medical Trust's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Amica Retiree Medical Trust's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Amica Retiree Medical Trust keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider