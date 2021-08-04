Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Charter Communications Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Sells Bank of America Corp, Heico Corp, Comcast Corp

New Purchases: VOO, LUV, COST, HLT, MTN, GGG,

Lincoln, RI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Charter Communications Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, Heico Corp, Comcast Corp, American Express Co, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amica Retiree Medical Trust. As of 2021Q2, Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 105 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 26,091 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,722 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,634 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.12% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,744 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.67% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,796 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.36%

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.5%. The holding were 26,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 15,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $435.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77. The stock is now traded at around $124.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.66 and $334.27, with an estimated average price of $318.04. The stock is now traded at around $299.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $78.6, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 94.54%. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $770.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 67.43%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 17,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 37.21%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $190.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Steris PLC by 57.57%. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $216.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 46.69%. The purchase prices were between $333.88 and $378.28, with an estimated average price of $355.72. The stock is now traded at around $366.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 38.64%. The purchase prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $92.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $125.8 and $148.24, with an estimated average price of $137.68.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79.