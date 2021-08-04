Hotaling Investment Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, FedEx Corp, AbbVie Inc, Sells Ulta Beauty Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Marvell Technology Inc

New Purchases: JCPB, FDX, KNX, RY, TD, CL, NVS, BNS, BRO, TPX, AMH, ALLY, AOS, SBAC, ZNGA, IWB, BAC, VTRS,

JCPB, FDX, KNX, RY, TD, CL, NVS, BNS, BRO, TPX, AMH, ALLY, AOS, SBAC, ZNGA, IWB, BAC, VTRS, Added Positions: ABBV, C, TSLA, BLL, MET, MRK, GSK, LH, PPG, MDLZ, CVX, PFE, MDT, APD, TPR, BKNG, NFLX, XOM, EMN, DLR, SRE, DAL,

ABBV, C, TSLA, BLL, MET, MRK, GSK, LH, PPG, MDLZ, CVX, PFE, MDT, APD, TPR, BKNG, NFLX, XOM, EMN, DLR, SRE, DAL, Reduced Positions: NXPI, MSFT, MAR, EL, ALL, ZTS, JPST, DE, NSC, SBUX, RTX, HBAN, IVW, EMR, VZ, IBM, GOOG,

NXPI, MSFT, MAR, EL, ALL, ZTS, JPST, DE, NSC, SBUX, RTX, HBAN, IVW, EMR, VZ, IBM, GOOG, Sold Out: ULTA, MRVL, CDNS, CAR, EHC, GE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, FedEx Corp, AbbVie Inc, Citigroup Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, sells Ulta Beauty Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Marvell Technology Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Allstate Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hotaling Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hotaling Investment Management, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,143 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,095 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.55% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,211 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,641 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 6,660 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.43 and $54.56, with an estimated average price of $54.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 53,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $275.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $47.78. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 24,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $101.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 80.15%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 46,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 329.23%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 17,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 76.80%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $710.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Ball Corp by 86.19%. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $79.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 50.76%. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 42.48%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 20,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $72.54 and $94.24, with an estimated average price of $82.69.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $78.03 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $83.77.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.