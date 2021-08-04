Hotaling Investment Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, FedEx Corp, AbbVie Inc, Sells Ulta Beauty Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Marvell Technology Inc

- New Purchases: JCPB, FDX, KNX, RY, TD, CL, NVS, BNS, BRO, TPX, AMH, ALLY, AOS, SBAC, ZNGA, IWB, BAC, VTRS,
- Added Positions: ABBV, C, TSLA, BLL, MET, MRK, GSK, LH, PPG, MDLZ, CVX, PFE, MDT, APD, TPR, BKNG, NFLX, XOM, EMN, DLR, SRE, DAL,
- Reduced Positions: NXPI, MSFT, MAR, EL, ALL, ZTS, JPST, DE, NSC, SBUX, RTX, HBAN, IVW, EMR, VZ, IBM, GOOG,
- Sold Out: ULTA, MRVL, CDNS, CAR, EHC, GE,
For the details of Hotaling Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hotaling+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hotaling Investment Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,143 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,095 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.55%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,211 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,641 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 6,660 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.43 and $54.56, with an estimated average price of $54.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 53,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $275.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $47.78. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 24,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $101.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Novartis AG (NVS)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 80.15%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 46,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 329.23%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 17,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 76.80%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $710.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ball Corp (BLL)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Ball Corp by 86.19%. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $79.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MetLife Inc (MET)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 50.76%. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 42.48%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 20,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.Sold Out: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $72.54 and $94.24, with an estimated average price of $82.69.Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.Sold Out: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $78.03 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $83.77.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hotaling Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Hotaling Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hotaling Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hotaling Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hotaling Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment