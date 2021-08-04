Logo
Verity Asset Management, Inc. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Durham, NC, based Investment company Verity Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verity Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Verity Asset Management, Inc. owns 221 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Verity Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/verity+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Verity Asset Management, Inc.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 44,268 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.24%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 225,789 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.65%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,626 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 210.44%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 7,806 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 14,757 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $14.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 95,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.13 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $24.49. The stock is now traded at around $24.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 26,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 28,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in B. Riley Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.38 and $76.5, with an estimated average price of $69.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in B&G Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 210.44%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 19,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 27,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 126.47%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 41.98%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $144.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr by 35.17%. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $16.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 69,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $79.6 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $82.55.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $55.48 and $65.82, with an estimated average price of $60.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Verity Asset Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Verity Asset Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Verity Asset Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Verity Asset Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Verity Asset Management, Inc. keeps buying

