Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, Sells Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Fidelity National Financial Inc

- New Purchases: DFUS, DFAC, IDLV, DMB, MQY, REET, DFAS, VIOV, SCHP, DFAT, ICSH, PDN, IVOL, RSP, SUSA, INFL, COMB, VIGI, PSQ, XLB, XLI, VCR, DFS, PTRA, LAZR, FAZ, IRMD, ELD, ABC, OTLY, OGN, ASAI, GAMR, IJK, REZ, SUB, VFH, VTEB, XLRE, HBI, ALK, COF, ASXC, CMP, DUK, BBWI, LYV, MNKD, MRVL, RCL, SONY, UAL, VTR, WERN, WOR, COIN, EDU, FRST, AYTU, NUW, MPC, FANG, TWTR, BE, GTXMQ, AYRO, POSH, CPUH.U, AMN, CPNG, PSFE,
- Added Positions: BND, VEA, AGG, VV, VWO, IVV, JPST, IVE, MUB, GLD, XLE, VIG, VTI, TFI, FDL, JPM, DON, AOA, GOOG, SCHX, SCHZ, DWM, VYM, AMZN, ACWX, BABA, FB, HD, MSFT, PM, KHC, PYPL, FNB, TBT, KMI, TAK, FISV, DLS, IVW, RTX, IEMG, IEFA, FITB, SDIV, F, ORAN, QQQ, RWR, SCHD, XOM, DOG, SDY, SPY, EMR, VCIT, KO, VGT, CI, CTHR, CCL, AMAT, AEP, ARLP, OMF, TSM, UBS, UNP, VZ, GIM, MA, AWI, DAL, V, NXPI, GRFS, O, INTC, NVS, NOC, ENIC, CARR, OTIS, NSC, MCK, LOW, SO, LRCX, MDLZ,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, AAPL, SCHF, VNQ, RWO, IJR, SCHA, DIS, SPLV, CMCSA, GOOGL, PRF, NEE, MUC, TSLA, PFF, SCHB, BAC, EPD, JNJ, PG, WFC, VCV, IWM, IWV, PRFZ, SPTM, BA, CCJ, IBM, MCD, OXY, PPL, DTD, IJS, IJT, ITOT, IWF, IWO, IWR, SCHM, SCHV, VOO, T, ATI, DOX, AIG, TFC, BK, CRH, CVS, CAH, CX, CVX, PLCE, CSCO, C, ABEV, INGR, CS, E, ERJ, EQT, FDX, FE, FMX, FCX, HAL, HSY, HMC, HON, SJM, LH, LMT, MFC, MAR, MHK, NVDA, NFLX, NEM, ORI, OSTK, PEP, PTR, PKX, BB, SNY, STT, VIV, TXT, TTE, TM, WPP, ZBH, RDS.B, BUD, HCA, CMRX, TTD, ETRN, MRNA, CRWD, ACWI, AOM, CWI, DVY, ICF, OEF, XLF,
- Sold Out: MEN, FNF, CTVA, CHNG, 7H80, GE, STBA, REKR, AY2, SPOT, EOSE, CWH, TLND, 2TX, HLT, TCS, NML, AGRO, MP, ARKK, ARKW, BLOK, EPP, IEV, LIT, SLV, SMIN, UCO, NOK, ALB, BIDU, BCO, CASY, CGNX, VALE, GLW, EXPE, GME, MTCH, IBA, CPRI, ES, ODFL, PEGA, RGEN, STKL, UAA, MASI, FSD, IPHI, NSP, SAVE,
For the details of JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jfs+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
- Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 1,519,050 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 2,251,281 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 224,437 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 315,389 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 293,623 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.250100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.69%. The holding were 1,519,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.07%. The holding were 2,251,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility (IDLV)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $31.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 389,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc (DMB)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.11 and $14.88, with an estimated average price of $14.67. The stock is now traded at around $15.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 316,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc (MQY)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $16.88, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 224,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 125,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 63.79%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 120,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.72%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 154,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 1301.21%. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $205.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.19%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 141,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 459.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 110.16%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $148.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc (MEN)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.82 and $12.08, with an estimated average price of $11.99.Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.Sold Out: S&T Bancorp Inc (STBA)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in S&T Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $30.86 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $33.16.Sold Out: Primis Financial Corp (7H80)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Primis Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $12.21.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
