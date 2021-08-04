Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, Sells Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Fidelity National Financial Inc

New Purchases: DFUS, DFAC, IDLV, DMB, MQY, REET, DFAS, VIOV, SCHP, DFAT, ICSH, PDN, IVOL, RSP, SUSA, INFL, COMB, VIGI, PSQ, XLB, XLI, VCR, DFS, PTRA, LAZR, FAZ, IRMD, ELD, ABC, OTLY, OGN, ASAI, GAMR, IJK, REZ, SUB, VFH, VTEB, XLRE, HBI, ALK, COF, ASXC, CMP, DUK, BBWI, LYV, MNKD, MRVL, RCL, SONY, UAL, VTR, WERN, WOR, COIN, EDU, FRST, AYTU, NUW, MPC, FANG, TWTR, BE, GTXMQ, AYRO, POSH, CPUH.U, AMN, CPNG, PSFE,

Hermitage, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Tesla Inc, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 603 stocks with a total value of $670 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jfs+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 1,519,050 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 2,251,281 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 224,437 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 315,389 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 293,623 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.250100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.69%. The holding were 1,519,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.07%. The holding were 2,251,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $31.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 389,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.11 and $14.88, with an estimated average price of $14.67. The stock is now traded at around $15.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 316,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $16.88, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 224,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 125,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 63.79%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 120,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.72%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 154,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 1301.21%. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $205.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.19%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 141,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 459.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 110.16%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $148.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.82 and $12.08, with an estimated average price of $11.99.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in S&T Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $30.86 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $33.16.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Primis Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $12.21.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.