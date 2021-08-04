Firestone Capital Management Buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

New Purchases: PFFD, ESGV, BIBL, PFFV, IQDF, SMMD, VTHR, SUSL, PPTY, PHDG, REET, VOX, VSGX, ARKQ, COIN, FNDB, PJUN, RGI, PAUG, LAND, ESML, QQQJ, BNTX, ISMD, AGR, ARKF, ROBT, FPI, DBP, ESGU, EXI, WFH, NOTV, VACQ, ASXC, HAIN, LEN, RVP, WWR, COMS, VINO, ARQT, PTRA, HTOO, RBLX, LGVN, OSCR, CVII, OGN, CANO, NE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Intel Corp, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Firestone Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Firestone Capital Management owns 476 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 601,137 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 113,510 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 274,646 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 120,769 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 210,955 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.62%

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Inspire 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.94 and $42.67, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $43.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $27.65. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu. The purchase prices were between $25.38 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $26.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.04 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $64.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 27,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.04%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.47%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 32,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 72,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 348.66%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 691.13%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Sterling Bancorp. The sale prices were between $22.75 and $27.02, with an estimated average price of $25.15.

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $43.3 and $46.95, with an estimated average price of $45.2.