D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, General Electric Co

FNCL, MA, FIDU, UL, DFAT, CVS, NVR, MBB, IWM, AGG, PFFA, RGLD, XFLT, BNDX, CAR, CSWC, RILY, BCX, BCE, BIZD, PCN, VMEO, OGN, PFSI, PSTH, TWTR, PDO, RBLX, UAA, GGN, SBSW, LOV, CEF, CTVA, AIKI, AWK, ARKF, BTN, ELY, CMG, COIN, CLR, MP, SLVO, DNP, DOW, DD, FTCH, ATVI, GOF, HYG, Added Positions: DGRO, VTI, AIA, VB, QQQ, EMQQ, VEA, BAH, BOND, AAPL, SPR, V, BAC, CVX, BMY, C, MSFT, VWO, VCSH, AMZN, NOC, MMM, EFA, PFE, PEP, HD, AM, STWD, HQH, SHOP, THQ, O, TPVG, PG, VEU, STPZ, VPU, WMT, HSY, AWP, AGNC, BABA, NLY, ARCC, BTI, KO, RQI, FE, ORCC, HESM, HFRO, IAC, IEMG, PFF, JNJ, NKLA, QQQX, OHI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, sells ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, General Electric Co, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D'Orazio & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. owns 389 stocks with a total value of $388 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) - 1,213,492 shares, 28.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) - 610,308 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 132,277 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.34% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 120,596 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.62% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 473,055 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.11%

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $368.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.587800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.14 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 473,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 34.49%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 20,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 169.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 35,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 114.77%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $112.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 81.93%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $236.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vapotherm Inc. The sale prices were between $17.01 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $21.35.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in The GEO Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.32.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.