D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: FNCL, MA, FIDU, UL, DFAT, CVS, NVR, MBB, IWM, AGG, PFFA, RGLD, XFLT, BNDX, CAR, CSWC, RILY, BCX, BCE, BIZD, PCN, VMEO, OGN, PFSI, PSTH, TWTR, PDO, RBLX, UAA, GGN, SBSW, LOV, CEF, CTVA, AIKI, AWK, ARKF, BTN, ELY, CMG, COIN, CLR, MP, SLVO, DNP, DOW, DD, FTCH, ATVI, GOF, HYG,
- Added Positions: DGRO, VTI, AIA, VB, QQQ, EMQQ, VEA, BAH, BOND, AAPL, SPR, V, BAC, CVX, BMY, C, MSFT, VWO, VCSH, AMZN, NOC, MMM, EFA, PFE, PEP, HD, AM, STWD, HQH, SHOP, THQ, O, TPVG, PG, VEU, STPZ, VPU, WMT, HSY, AWP, AGNC, BABA, NLY, ARCC, BTI, KO, RQI, FE, ORCC, HESM, HFRO, IAC, IEMG, PFF, JNJ, NKLA, QQQX, OHI,
- Reduced Positions: ARKK, GLD, BRK.B, PLTR, SLV, IAU, FXF, XOM, VTIP, VHT, DGL, VNQ, BND, MO, MDLZ, T, TSM, WPC, PTY, PCI, APTS, RTX, SCHF, CWB, VDE, VZ, VO, VFH, IRM, BIDU, CSCO, RNP, DIS, ENB, FB, IBM, RSP, OXLC, IJR, IEFA, KMB, KHC, LLY, MCD, NEWT,
- Sold Out: GE, EPD, TLT, FNF, VAPO, DKNG, GEO, UA, ORC, CNDT, VREX, GPMT, EMB, FNDA, FNDE, FNDF, ICF, SCHA, SCHC, SCHD, SCHE, SPYD, VLO, CTSH, DXC, EXPD, HPQ, OXY, OII, LIN, SLB, HPE, VAR, XRX, HPI, MAIN, FTI, GMAB, CERN, AAL,
- iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) - 1,213,492 shares, 28.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) - 610,308 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 132,277 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.34%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 120,596 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.62%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 473,055 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.11%
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $368.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.587800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BCE Inc (BCE)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.14 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 473,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 34.49%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 20,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 169.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 35,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 114.77%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $112.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 81.93%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $236.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.Sold Out: Vapotherm Inc (VAPO)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vapotherm Inc. The sale prices were between $17.01 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $21.35.Sold Out: The GEO Group Inc (GEO)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in The GEO Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.32.Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.
