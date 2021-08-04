Logo
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, sells ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, General Electric Co, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D'Orazio & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. owns 389 stocks with a total value of $388 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of D'Orazio & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/d%27orazio+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of D'Orazio & Associates, Inc.
  1. iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) - 1,213,492 shares, 28.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
  2. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) - 610,308 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 132,277 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.34%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 120,596 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.62%
  5. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 473,055 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.11%
New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $368.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.587800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BCE Inc (BCE)

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.14 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 473,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 34.49%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 20,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 169.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 35,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 114.77%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $112.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 81.93%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $236.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: Vapotherm Inc (VAPO)

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vapotherm Inc. The sale prices were between $17.01 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $21.35.

Sold Out: The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in The GEO Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.32.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of D'Orazio & Associates, Inc.. Also check out:

1. D'Orazio & Associates, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. D'Orazio & Associates, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. D'Orazio & Associates, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. keeps buying
