Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Apple Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Fiserv Inc

New Purchases: IBDM, IBDN, AAP, IBDP, IBDO, PFFD, QUS, IBDS, IBTA, GSEW, IBDQ, DGRS, GRID, IBMJ, QEFA, SCCO, EMMF, FNDC, IQDG, IBMK, FPEI, SMMV, NRGX, ESGV, IBML, RFG, ICSH, DGRE, PBD, MFEM, OGN, CVX, EASG, IHDG, INTF, SCHD, SHE, STIP, AVA, EME, J, LEE, KMI, TDOC, FDIS, FDLO, FSTA, FTXR, HYGH, IBMM, IRBO, KNG, LMBS, MDYV, PAVE, PAWZ, QQEW, QYLD, RYLD, XHB, XLF, XMMO, XYLD, BIO, CBRL, CAH, TPR, CPSI, DVN, GIS, HBIO, ICUI, MSI, NAV, RAD, TU, TNC, WEN, TSN, VOD, WMT, WLL, WMB, MMT, CLNE, BUD, AMC, HSDT, ACB, STOR, QSR, ENR, HRI, VST, DNLI, CPZ, CMPS, QS, UPST, CPNG, TDUP, PSFE, ARKQ, EMHY, FDHY, FVD, GHYB, HYHG, IBMO, IQDF, ITEQ, IYC, MORT, RIGS, SCHP, SLV, VCR, XSHD,

IBDM, IBDN, AAP, IBDP, IBDO, PFFD, QUS, IBDS, IBTA, GSEW, IBDQ, DGRS, GRID, IBMJ, QEFA, SCCO, EMMF, FNDC, IQDG, IBMK, FPEI, SMMV, NRGX, ESGV, IBML, RFG, ICSH, DGRE, PBD, MFEM, OGN, CVX, EASG, IHDG, INTF, SCHD, SHE, STIP, AVA, EME, J, LEE, KMI, TDOC, FDIS, FDLO, FSTA, FTXR, HYGH, IBMM, IRBO, KNG, LMBS, MDYV, PAVE, PAWZ, QQEW, QYLD, RYLD, XHB, XLF, XMMO, XYLD, BIO, CBRL, CAH, TPR, CPSI, DVN, GIS, HBIO, ICUI, MSI, NAV, RAD, TU, TNC, WEN, TSN, VOD, WMT, WLL, WMB, MMT, CLNE, BUD, AMC, HSDT, ACB, STOR, QSR, ENR, HRI, VST, DNLI, CPZ, CMPS, QS, UPST, CPNG, TDUP, PSFE, ARKQ, EMHY, FDHY, FVD, GHYB, HYHG, IBMO, IQDF, ITEQ, IYC, MORT, RIGS, SCHP, SLV, VCR, XSHD, Added Positions: ABT, TLRY, TLRY, ABBV, AMZN, ORCL, FB, LOW, BAX, BAC, DGRO, XOM, WSO, HD, CSL, CDW, FLOT, PCAR, CVS, UPS, BR, MDT, PKG, HUBB, NEE, IGRO, DLS, TFC, VMC, VZ, CMCSA, ACN, MRK, CCI, DGS, GDX, MRNA, GDXJ, CRSP, ALDX, PLTR, IQLT, JQUA, MPC, SOXX, VYM, VFH, TSLA, DVY, EBAY, BK, BA, CSCO, COST, EPD, GRMN, GSK, LHX, INTC, MDLZ, NEM, PFE, QCOM, K, VTRS, NKE, AGCO, FE, AMD, LIN, CI, SDY, QQQX, AB,

ABT, TLRY, TLRY, ABBV, AMZN, ORCL, FB, LOW, BAX, BAC, DGRO, XOM, WSO, HD, CSL, CDW, FLOT, PCAR, CVS, UPS, BR, MDT, PKG, HUBB, NEE, IGRO, DLS, TFC, VMC, VZ, CMCSA, ACN, MRK, CCI, DGS, GDX, MRNA, GDXJ, CRSP, ALDX, PLTR, IQLT, JQUA, MPC, SOXX, VYM, VFH, TSLA, DVY, EBAY, BK, BA, CSCO, COST, EPD, GRMN, GSK, LHX, INTC, MDLZ, NEM, PFE, QCOM, K, VTRS, NKE, AGCO, FE, AMD, LIN, CI, SDY, QQQX, AB, Reduced Positions: AAPL, CAT, FISV, COR, T, F, MSFT, JNJ, GOOG, GLD, PHG, GOOGL, DIS, IEMG, SCHO, VRTX, DVYE, SONY, IX, V, AVGO, ACWI, BRK.B, AZN, VOO, BMY, TLT, TTE, TMO, AMGN, RTX, QCLN, CB, EOG, NOC, GEM, GS, VT, C, STE, QQQ, IBM, LMT, XMLV, ARKW, ARKK, ARKG, FNDF, MUB, PFF, TAN, SCHV, QUAL, SCHG, SCHM, NVS, ADBE, ED, DE, DUK, ECL, MAR, NSC, DOW, BABA, UNP, JRO, DIAX, NIO, IHI, XLV, XLK, STZ, VNQ, DTE, AAL, SPY, GGN, UNM, PG, SNY, SPH, TSCO,

AAPL, CAT, FISV, COR, T, F, MSFT, JNJ, GOOG, GLD, PHG, GOOGL, DIS, IEMG, SCHO, VRTX, DVYE, SONY, IX, V, AVGO, ACWI, BRK.B, AZN, VOO, BMY, TLT, TTE, TMO, AMGN, RTX, QCLN, CB, EOG, NOC, GEM, GS, VT, C, STE, QQQ, IBM, LMT, XMLV, ARKW, ARKK, ARKG, FNDF, MUB, PFF, TAN, SCHV, QUAL, SCHG, SCHM, NVS, ADBE, ED, DE, DUK, ECL, MAR, NSC, DOW, BABA, UNP, JRO, DIAX, NIO, IHI, XLV, XLK, STZ, VNQ, DTE, AAL, SPY, GGN, UNM, PG, SNY, SPH, TSCO, Sold Out: FNF, BRK.A, BDX, GE, IGR, VUG, REM, ITOT, XL, BOE, HQL, HQH, HOLX, KMB, VAR, VAC, DOFSQ, HST, SJM, GIK, COLD, UA, 26HA, VJET, IHD, TREE, DAL, QRTEA, LYV, PNC, SPG, UGI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, Abbott Laboratories, Advance Auto Parts Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, sells Apple Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Fiserv Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owns 547 stocks with a total value of $328 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/princeton+global+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,887 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 82,062 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 55,115 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 85,107 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 16,765 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 152,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 138,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $209.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 10,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 75,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 65,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 52,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 56.88%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $121.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 52,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Tilray Inc by 33.66%. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $13.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 383,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Tilray Inc by 33.66%. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $13.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 383,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 42.35%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 45,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 99.02%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 739.19%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $358.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $7.81 and $9.09, with an estimated average price of $8.39.