HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Facto

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hawsgoodwin+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC
  1. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 354,461 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 179,848 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.64%
  3. iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE) - 385,386 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.31%
  4. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 479,902 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3250.57%
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 31,787 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.8%
New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 237,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 252,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 148,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $52.13, with an estimated average price of $51.49. The stock is now traded at around $51.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 57,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $77.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 32,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 3250.57%. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 479,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 47.73%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 22,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 58.62%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $18.9 and $20.52, with an estimated average price of $19.75.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC. Also check out:

1. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC keeps buying
insider

insider