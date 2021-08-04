HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Facto

New Purchases: COMT, IYE, FALN, JPHY, IXG, TIP, MMM, CSCO, SPHQ, VNQ, RSP,

COMT, IYE, FALN, JPHY, IXG, TIP, MMM, CSCO, SPHQ, VNQ, RSP, Added Positions: IAU, SPY, EFV, GLD, RSG, UNH, FB, INTC, V, VTWO,

IAU, SPY, EFV, GLD, RSG, UNH, FB, INTC, V, VTWO, Reduced Positions: LQD, IHI, EFG, USMV, GOVT, ESGE, ESGU, MBB, SHYG, IEF, VOO, VLUE, IXN, SHY, QUAL, MTUM, JPST, IEFA, IGSB, TLT, MO, ISRG, KMB, IUSB, WMT, AZO, AN, FDX, SBUX, ALL, SIZE, ADBE, UPS, CSGP, ABT, VMW, WM, AAPL, CAT, PRU, KO, LYB, HRL, EA, ETN, MCD, LNT, BTI, PAYX, SO, DIS, BX, ED, IWM, HYG, EMB,

LQD, IHI, EFG, USMV, GOVT, ESGE, ESGU, MBB, SHYG, IEF, VOO, VLUE, IXN, SHY, QUAL, MTUM, JPST, IEFA, IGSB, TLT, MO, ISRG, KMB, IUSB, WMT, AZO, AN, FDX, SBUX, ALL, SIZE, ADBE, UPS, CSGP, ABT, VMW, WM, AAPL, CAT, PRU, KO, LYB, HRL, EA, ETN, MCD, LNT, BTI, PAYX, SO, DIS, BX, ED, IWM, HYG, EMB, Sold Out: T, AMZN, GSBD, ITOT, VO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hawsgoodwin+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 354,461 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 179,848 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.64% iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE) - 385,386 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.31% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 479,902 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3250.57% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 31,787 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.8%

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 237,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 252,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 148,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $52.13, with an estimated average price of $51.49. The stock is now traded at around $51.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 57,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $77.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 32,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 3250.57%. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 479,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 47.73%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 22,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 58.62%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $18.9 and $20.52, with an estimated average price of $19.75.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03.