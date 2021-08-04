Logo
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC Buys Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Matador Resources Co, Uber Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Airbnb Inc, ContextLogic Inc, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Matador Resources Co, Uber Technologies Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Renewable Energy Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC owns 199 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cypress+point+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 2,599,833 shares, 49.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67%
  2. Unity Software Inc (U) - 87,123 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio.
  3. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (BTX) - 471,878 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 123,818 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 52,834 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (BTX)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.72 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $18.66. The stock is now traded at around $11.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.08%. The holding were 471,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $68.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 123,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 52,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 183,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 63,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 292.10%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $116.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 48.86%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 4411.76%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 69.74%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $71.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $197.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 82.14%. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $58.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.

Sold Out: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.13 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $16.54.

Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66.

Sold Out: Talend SA (TLND)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Talend SA. The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Sold Out: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.73 and $53.79, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider