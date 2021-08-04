Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC Buys Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Matador Resources Co, Uber Technologies Inc

New Purchases: BTX, AFRM, ABNB, WISH, DFAC, JPM, AMGN, SYK, ETSY, KKR, EVRI, IVV, LLY, LHDX, MDT, C, FLL, PENN, CSCO, JNJ, AMAT, BAC, BMY, CLF, QCOM, PWR, RTX, SCHF, SGMS, VWO, ABT, PRNT, BSX, CNTY, DKS, EPD, HON, HUM, J, LOW, PNC, SO, ZNGA, ACM, AEP, BALY, BYD, BP, CHDN, CS, DHI, DAL, DFAT, DISCA, ENB, ENDP, FSK, GILD, GSK, HA, HSIC, INTC, JBLU, MRO, MRK, MS, MOS, NOK, OVV, PDCO, PG, RF, RDS.B, SENS, LUV, SGDJ, TLRY, TLRY, TOL, USFD, VEA, VZ, YUM, YUMC, ALK, AQB, BKR, BWA, CVET, FANG, AMZA, GTXMQ, IIVI, SLV, MUR, OGN, PUMP, RRC, REZI, SD, SWN, TFC, VBR, VTEB, NTSX, WYNN,

BTX, AFRM, ABNB, WISH, DFAC, JPM, AMGN, SYK, ETSY, KKR, EVRI, IVV, LLY, LHDX, MDT, C, FLL, PENN, CSCO, JNJ, AMAT, BAC, BMY, CLF, QCOM, PWR, RTX, SCHF, SGMS, VWO, ABT, PRNT, BSX, CNTY, DKS, EPD, HON, HUM, J, LOW, PNC, SO, ZNGA, ACM, AEP, BALY, BYD, BP, CHDN, CS, DHI, DAL, DFAT, DISCA, ENB, ENDP, FSK, GILD, GSK, HA, HSIC, INTC, JBLU, MRO, MRK, MS, MOS, NOK, OVV, PDCO, PG, RF, RDS.B, SENS, LUV, SGDJ, TLRY, TLRY, TOL, USFD, VEA, VZ, YUM, YUMC, ALK, AQB, BKR, BWA, CVET, FANG, AMZA, GTXMQ, IIVI, SLV, MUR, OGN, PUMP, RRC, REZI, SD, SWN, TFC, VBR, VTEB, NTSX, WYNN, Added Positions: PLTR, AAPL, BX, GLD, SCHH, MSFT, MMM, T, VNQI, VNQ, PSX, CVX, PCN, VCIT, VTI, ICLN, F, HACK, EQX, KMI, SONY, AAL,

PLTR, AAPL, BX, GLD, SCHH, MSFT, MMM, T, VNQI, VNQ, PSX, CVX, PCN, VCIT, VTI, ICLN, F, HACK, EQX, KMI, SONY, AAL, Reduced Positions: SCHB, MTDR, UBER, VO, REGI, ASAN, VOO, FB, ACC, SBUX,

SCHB, MTDR, UBER, VO, REGI, ASAN, VOO, FB, ACC, SBUX, Sold Out: IWF, PRCH, ZBH, TLND, SAIL, CMG, INTU, PM, TLRY, TLRY, EXAS, FTSI, FSKR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Airbnb Inc, ContextLogic Inc, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Matador Resources Co, Uber Technologies Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Renewable Energy Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC owns 199 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cypress+point+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 2,599,833 shares, 49.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67% Unity Software Inc (U) - 87,123 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (BTX) - 471,878 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. New Position Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 123,818 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 52,834 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.72 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $18.66. The stock is now traded at around $11.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.08%. The holding were 471,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $68.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 123,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 52,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 183,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 63,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 292.10%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $116.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 48.86%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 4411.76%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 69.74%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $71.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $197.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 82.14%. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $58.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.13 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $16.54.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Talend SA. The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.73 and $53.79, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.