Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporat

New Purchases: PFFD, IXG, COMT, ICSH, IVOV, VIOV, IVOG, SMLF, EPD, AINV, MUA, FDX, ANSS, EFAX, LULU, AMLP, XLE, DOCU, SQ, ZTS, WFC, TMO, CRM, GOOGL, BRKS, ARCC, ARR, BDJ, PGP, NCV, TWO, NCZ,

PFFD, IXG, COMT, ICSH, IVOV, VIOV, IVOG, SMLF, EPD, AINV, MUA, FDX, ANSS, EFAX, LULU, AMLP, XLE, DOCU, SQ, ZTS, WFC, TMO, CRM, GOOGL, BRKS, ARCC, ARR, BDJ, PGP, NCV, TWO, NCZ, Added Positions: UPS, MGK, IVV, ESGU, EFV, VTEB, AAPL, MGV, IYE, VEA, VOOV, GOVT, ESGE, SCHE, EFG, IUSB, VLUE, IJR, VOOG, IGSB, AMZN, VMBS, MTUM, PLTR, VBK, VCIT, TSLA, FIV, VOT, XLF, PHK, IAGG, XLK, SPY, VO, XOM, AMAT, VIOG, INTC, PFE, VB, NVDA, VZ, DIS, BKCC, BND, BKLN, PYPL, GOOG, FB, AVGO, JPM, V,

UPS, MGK, IVV, ESGU, EFV, VTEB, AAPL, MGV, IYE, VEA, VOOV, GOVT, ESGE, SCHE, EFG, IUSB, VLUE, IJR, VOOG, IGSB, AMZN, VMBS, MTUM, PLTR, VBK, VCIT, TSLA, FIV, VOT, XLF, PHK, IAGG, XLK, SPY, VO, XOM, AMAT, VIOG, INTC, PFE, VB, NVDA, VZ, DIS, BKCC, BND, BKLN, PYPL, GOOG, FB, AVGO, JPM, V, Reduced Positions: IXN, USMV, PG, ARKK, QQQ, BRK.B, VGIT, SFM, JNK, VOE, RDVY, XLV, VOO, XLI, XLY, VEU, VXF, XLC, T, QUAL, IWS, IWP, ETSY, DUK, CVX, NLY, AGNC, PSEC, VWO, PEP, D, XLP,

IXN, USMV, PG, ARKK, QQQ, BRK.B, VGIT, SFM, JNK, VOE, RDVY, XLV, VOO, XLI, XLY, VEU, VXF, XLC, T, QUAL, IWS, IWP, ETSY, DUK, CVX, NLY, AGNC, PSEC, VWO, PEP, D, XLP, Sold Out: IHI, BTT, LQD, ARKW, QCLN, MBB, ARKG, FTNT, GE, VCR, SPYV, WMT, QCOM, AMD, VIG, WCLD, NMR, NOK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $545 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biltmore+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 782,140 shares, 29.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 112,896 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 250,529 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 217,903 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.88% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 49,143 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.52%

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 223,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $77.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 59,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 60,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.26 and $168.7, with an estimated average price of $163.51. The stock is now traded at around $159.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $190.91 and $206.51, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $201.848600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 205,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 50.74%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 139,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 55,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 53,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in PIMCO High Income Fund by 86.96%. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.85. The stock is now traded at around $7.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust. The sale prices were between $25.41 and $26.23, with an estimated average price of $25.84.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18.

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66.