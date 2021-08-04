Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporat

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporat

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $545 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biltmore+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC
  1. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 782,140 shares, 29.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65%
  2. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 112,896 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13%
  3. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 250,529 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17%
  4. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 217,903 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.88%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 49,143 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.52%
New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 223,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $77.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 59,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 60,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.26 and $168.7, with an estimated average price of $163.51. The stock is now traded at around $159.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $190.91 and $206.51, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $201.848600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 205,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 50.74%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 139,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 55,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 53,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in PIMCO High Income Fund by 86.96%. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.85. The stock is now traded at around $7.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.

Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust. The sale prices were between $25.41 and $26.23, with an estimated average price of $25.84.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.

Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider