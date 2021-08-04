Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporat

- New Purchases: PFFD, IXG, COMT, ICSH, IVOV, VIOV, IVOG, SMLF, EPD, AINV, MUA, FDX, ANSS, EFAX, LULU, AMLP, XLE, DOCU, SQ, ZTS, WFC, TMO, CRM, GOOGL, BRKS, ARCC, ARR, BDJ, PGP, NCV, TWO, NCZ,
- Added Positions: UPS, MGK, IVV, ESGU, EFV, VTEB, AAPL, MGV, IYE, VEA, VOOV, GOVT, ESGE, SCHE, EFG, IUSB, VLUE, IJR, VOOG, IGSB, AMZN, VMBS, MTUM, PLTR, VBK, VCIT, TSLA, FIV, VOT, XLF, PHK, IAGG, XLK, SPY, VO, XOM, AMAT, VIOG, INTC, PFE, VB, NVDA, VZ, DIS, BKCC, BND, BKLN, PYPL, GOOG, FB, AVGO, JPM, V,
- Reduced Positions: IXN, USMV, PG, ARKK, QQQ, BRK.B, VGIT, SFM, JNK, VOE, RDVY, XLV, VOO, XLI, XLY, VEU, VXF, XLC, T, QUAL, IWS, IWP, ETSY, DUK, CVX, NLY, AGNC, PSEC, VWO, PEP, D, XLP,
- Sold Out: IHI, BTT, LQD, ARKW, QCLN, MBB, ARKG, FTNT, GE, VCR, SPYV, WMT, QCOM, AMD, VIG, WCLD, NMR, NOK,
For the details of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biltmore+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 782,140 shares, 29.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 112,896 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 250,529 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 217,903 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.88%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 49,143 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.52%
Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 223,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $77.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 59,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 60,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV)
Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.26 and $168.7, with an estimated average price of $163.51. The stock is now traded at around $159.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG)
Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $190.91 and $206.51, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $201.848600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 205,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 50.74%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 139,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 55,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 53,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)
Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in PIMCO High Income Fund by 86.96%. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.85. The stock is now traded at around $7.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)
Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust. The sale prices were between $25.41 and $26.23, with an estimated average price of $25.84.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66.
Here is the complete portfolio of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment