Cutler Capital Management, LLC Buys South Jersey Industries Inc, First Southn BK Patterson GA, Agnico Eagle Mines, Sells South Jersey Industries Inc, Albertsons Inc, Sempra Energy

- New Purchases: FSBH, PTBS, MCHN, OGN, MSFT,
- Added Positions: SJI, AEM, MRK, SBFG, ENBL, T, FBIZ, CSBB, TSBK, FXNC, COFS, EXSR, PKBK, CNPPB.PFD, CWBC, CATC, VZ, LBAI, VTRS, ORRF, LXP, LFGP, BTI, WY, FCCO, FISI, BORT, AIG, BG, CPKF, FNCB, FBAK, GABC, MNSB, MOAT, BUD, VGM, GSK, AMD, GDX,
- Reduced Positions: BRBS, FHN, KEY, NYCBPU.PFD, FLIC, BGEPF.PFD, EQC, ABCB,
- Sold Out: SJIU, ACI, SREPB.PFD, VXX,
- Exchange Bank Santa Rosa (EXSR) - 66,974 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
- MetLife Inc (MET) - 164,611 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNPpB.PFD) - 187,665 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
- Ledyard Financial Group Inc (LFGP) - 301,096 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
- Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK) - 275,108 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%
Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Southn BK Patterson GA. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.59. The stock is now traded at around $9.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 179,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Potomac Bancshares Inc (PTBS)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Potomac Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.5 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $13.77. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 81,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: McHenry Bancorp Inc (MCHN)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in McHenry Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.09 and $0.09, with an estimated average price of $0.09. The stock is now traded at around $0.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $28.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc by 502.21%. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $27.94, with an estimated average price of $25.69. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 168,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 34.68%. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $73.57, with an estimated average price of $66.58. The stock is now traded at around $63.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 88,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 88,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP by 97.21%. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 219,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 33.39%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 130,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in First Business Financial Services Inc by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $24 and $28.01, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $27.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 107,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIU)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $40.61.Sold Out: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.11 and $21.04, with an estimated average price of $19.38.Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SREPB.PFD)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $98.77 and $107.37, with an estimated average price of $104.75.Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37.
