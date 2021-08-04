Cutler Capital Management, LLC Buys South Jersey Industries Inc, First Southn BK Patterson GA, Agnico Eagle Mines, Sells South Jersey Industries Inc, Albertsons Inc, Sempra Energy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cutler Capital Management, LLC Buys South Jersey Industries Inc, First Southn BK Patterson GA, Agnico Eagle Mines, Sells South Jersey Industries Inc, Albertsons Inc, Sempra Energy

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Worcester, MA, based Investment company Cutler Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys South Jersey Industries Inc, First Southn BK Patterson GA, Agnico Eagle Mines, Merck Inc, Potomac Bancshares Inc, sells South Jersey Industries Inc, Albertsons Inc, Sempra Energy, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc, First Horizon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cutler Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cutler Capital Management, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cutler Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cutler+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cutler Capital Management, LLC
  1. Exchange Bank Santa Rosa (EXSR) - 66,974 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
  2. MetLife Inc (MET) - 164,611 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  3. CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNPpB.PFD) - 187,665 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
  4. Ledyard Financial Group Inc (LFGP) - 301,096 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
  5. Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK) - 275,108 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%
New Purchase: First Southn BK Patterson GA (FSBH)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Southn BK Patterson GA. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.59. The stock is now traded at around $9.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 179,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Potomac Bancshares Inc (PTBS)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Potomac Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.5 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $13.77. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 81,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: McHenry Bancorp Inc (MCHN)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in McHenry Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.09 and $0.09, with an estimated average price of $0.09. The stock is now traded at around $0.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $28.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc by 502.21%. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $27.94, with an estimated average price of $25.69. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 168,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 34.68%. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $73.57, with an estimated average price of $66.58. The stock is now traded at around $63.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 88,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 88,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP by 97.21%. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 219,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 33.39%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 130,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in First Business Financial Services Inc by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $24 and $28.01, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $27.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 107,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIU)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $40.61.

Sold Out: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.11 and $21.04, with an estimated average price of $19.38.

Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SREPB.PFD)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $98.77 and $107.37, with an estimated average price of $104.75.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cutler Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cutler Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cutler Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cutler Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cutler Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider