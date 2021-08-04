Cutler Capital Management, LLC Buys South Jersey Industries Inc, First Southn BK Patterson GA, Agnico Eagle Mines, Sells South Jersey Industries Inc, Albertsons Inc, Sempra Energy

Worcester, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys South Jersey Industries Inc, First Southn BK Patterson GA, Agnico Eagle Mines, Merck Inc, Potomac Bancshares Inc, sells South Jersey Industries Inc, Albertsons Inc, Sempra Energy, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc, First Horizon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cutler Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cutler Capital Management, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cutler Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cutler+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Exchange Bank Santa Rosa (EXSR) - 66,974 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% MetLife Inc (MET) - 164,611 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNPpB.PFD) - 187,665 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00% Ledyard Financial Group Inc (LFGP) - 301,096 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK) - 275,108 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Southn BK Patterson GA. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.59. The stock is now traded at around $9.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 179,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Potomac Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.5 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $13.77. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 81,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in McHenry Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.09 and $0.09, with an estimated average price of $0.09. The stock is now traded at around $0.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $28.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc by 502.21%. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $27.94, with an estimated average price of $25.69. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 168,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 34.68%. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $73.57, with an estimated average price of $66.58. The stock is now traded at around $63.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 88,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 88,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP by 97.21%. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 219,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 33.39%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 130,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in First Business Financial Services Inc by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $24 and $28.01, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $27.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 107,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $40.61.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.11 and $21.04, with an estimated average price of $19.38.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $98.77 and $107.37, with an estimated average price of $104.75.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37.