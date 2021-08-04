Logo
Oxbow Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, Roche Holding AG, Rayonier Inc, Sells Unilever PLC, Pfizer Inc, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Corpus Christi, TX, based Investment company Oxbow Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust, Roche Holding AG, Rayonier Inc, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, Nutrien, sells Unilever PLC, Pfizer Inc, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oxbow Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Oxbow Advisors, LLC owns 282 stocks with a total value of $934 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oxbow Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oxbow+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oxbow Advisors, LLC
  1. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,270,450 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 203,778 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,459 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
  4. Brigham Minerals Inc (MNRL) - 1,197,002 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,345 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.02%
New Purchase: Rayonier Inc (RYN)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rayonier Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.25 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $36.12. The stock is now traded at around $35.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 212,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.47 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $41.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 179,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $57.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 107,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF (TPYP)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.04 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 253,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 48,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPMPC.PFD)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $27.36 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 65,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 2458.68%. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 662,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 1493.04%. The purchase prices were between $40.56 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 272,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 890.99%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 251,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 138.95%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 71,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 52.76%. The purchase prices were between $73.88 and $84.65, with an estimated average price of $78.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 182,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 45.25%. The purchase prices were between $1417.41 and $1526.21, with an estimated average price of $1458.06. The stock is now traded at around $1518.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Sold Out: Regions Financial Corp (RFPA.PFD)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $25.61.

Sold Out: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBIP.PFD)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $25.35.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41.



