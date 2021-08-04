Oxbow Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, Roche Holding AG, Rayonier Inc, Sells Unilever PLC, Pfizer Inc, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF

Corpus Christi, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, Roche Holding AG, Rayonier Inc, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, Nutrien, sells Unilever PLC, Pfizer Inc, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oxbow Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Oxbow Advisors, LLC owns 282 stocks with a total value of $934 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oxbow Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oxbow+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,270,450 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 203,778 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,459 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% Brigham Minerals Inc (MNRL) - 1,197,002 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,345 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.02%

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rayonier Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.25 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $36.12. The stock is now traded at around $35.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 212,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.47 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $41.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 179,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $57.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 107,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.04 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 253,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 48,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $27.36 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 65,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 2458.68%. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 662,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 1493.04%. The purchase prices were between $40.56 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 272,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 890.99%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 251,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 138.95%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 71,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 52.76%. The purchase prices were between $73.88 and $84.65, with an estimated average price of $78.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 182,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 45.25%. The purchase prices were between $1417.41 and $1526.21, with an estimated average price of $1458.06. The stock is now traded at around $1518.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $25.61.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $25.35.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41.