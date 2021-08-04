Daniels&Tansey,LLP Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells Amgen Inc

New Purchases: JCPB, JMST, CSCO, ZEN, VMW, PRF, QUAL, DFAC,

Wilmington, DE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Zendesk Inc, sells Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Daniels&Tansey,LLP. As of 2021Q2, Daniels&Tansey,LLP owns 34 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 150,920 shares, 21.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 98,671 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 347,189 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.44% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 81,440 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.99% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 262,342 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.13%

Daniels&Tansey,LLP initiated holding in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.43 and $54.56, with an estimated average price of $54.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 68,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 42,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.67 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $141. The stock is now traded at around $127.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71. The stock is now traded at around $156.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $151.14 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $158.6. The stock is now traded at around $160.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 347,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.