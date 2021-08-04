Insight 2811, Inc. Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Sells Apple Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity

New Purchases: SPIB, AWK, NEM, VPU, QLD, SCHF, DHR, SPTI, SPDW, EWZS,

Troy, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, American Water Works Co Inc, sells Apple Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Alphabet Inc, Mueller Water Products, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Insight 2811, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Insight 2811, Inc. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 614,177 shares, 29.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 800,036 shares, 25.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 39,101 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 82,473 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 53,759 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $36.05 and $36.68, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $176.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $61.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36. The stock is now traded at around $145.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 128.91%. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $151.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 9,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 72.03%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $468.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 74.06%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $106.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 63.47%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight 2811, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89.