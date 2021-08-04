Insight 2811, Inc. Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Sells Apple Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity

- New Purchases: SPIB, AWK, NEM, VPU, QLD, SCHF, DHR, SPTI, SPDW, EWZS,
- Added Positions: TLT, SOXX, SCHB, IWD, SPLG, IVV, MBB, KL, ALL, DBO, NOK, HII, VGSH, CVS, JNJ, EQR, PEP, MRK, VGIT, LMT, WPC, CMCSA, GOOGL, GOLD, MMM, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, SCHR, AAPL, BIL, JPST, GOOG, CSCO, MWA, XME, IWO, TGT, CCEP, PFE, RGA, MS, ACGL, FB, GS,
- Sold Out: MINT,
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 614,177 shares, 29.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
- Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 800,036 shares, 25.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 39,101 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 82,473 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 53,759 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $36.05 and $36.68, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $176.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $61.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)
Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36. The stock is now traded at around $145.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 128.91%. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $151.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 9,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 72.03%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $468.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 74.06%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $106.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 63.47%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Insight 2811, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89.
