Insight 2811, Inc. Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Sells Apple Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Insight 2811, Inc. Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Sells Apple Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Troy, MI, based Investment company Insight 2811, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, American Water Works Co Inc, sells Apple Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Alphabet Inc, Mueller Water Products, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Insight 2811, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Insight 2811, Inc. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INSIGHT 2811, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/insight+2811%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INSIGHT 2811, INC.
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 614,177 shares, 29.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
  2. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 800,036 shares, 25.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 39,101 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  4. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 82,473 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 53,759 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $36.05 and $36.68, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $176.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $61.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36. The stock is now traded at around $145.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 128.91%. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $151.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 9,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 72.03%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $468.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 74.06%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $106.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 63.47%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Insight 2811, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of INSIGHT 2811, INC.. Also check out:

1. INSIGHT 2811, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. INSIGHT 2811, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. INSIGHT 2811, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INSIGHT 2811, INC. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider