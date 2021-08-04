Rice Partnership, LLC Buys Fortinet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Brooks Automation Inc, Nuance Communications Inc

New Purchases: FTNT, FCX, DE, MUB, VIG, VTI, HPK, LOW, ISTB, NFLX, IMTB, VUG, IEI, VB, SCHP, SCHD, SUB, SCHX, FNDF, SCHA, FNDA, FNDX, SCHR, SCZ, ITA, FNDC, EWH, IHI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fortinet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, iShares MSCI Australia ETF, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Brooks Automation Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc, Eversource Energy during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rice Partnership, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Rice Partnership, LLC owns 130 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 199,941 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,810 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) - 355,902 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 91,211 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 84,647 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%

Rice Partnership, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $304.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 24,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rice Partnership, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 28,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rice Partnership, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $360.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rice Partnership, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rice Partnership, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $159.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rice Partnership, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rice Partnership, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 39.69%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2702.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 4,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rice Partnership, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3354.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 3,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rice Partnership, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 104.64%. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 114,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rice Partnership, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 96.61%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 93,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rice Partnership, LLC added to a holding in WestRock Co by 93.22%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $48.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 50,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rice Partnership, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 72.13%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rice Partnership, LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Rice Partnership, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Rice Partnership, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The sale prices were between $81.32 and $94.89, with an estimated average price of $89.62.

Rice Partnership, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Rice Partnership, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Rice Partnership, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97.