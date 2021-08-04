Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Keysight Technologies Inc, Ecolab Inc, Akoustis Technologies Inc, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: MDXG, PDAC, VCSH, VCIT, LQD, IWN, IGLB, GUNR, PRSRU, EPHYU, EMKR, CCCC, TLRY, TLRY, SYNH, PRU, NOV, MVIS,

Providence, RI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Keysight Technologies Inc, Ecolab Inc, Akoustis Technologies Inc, New Fortress Energy Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, sells Extended Stay America Inc, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, General Electric Co, CEL-SCI Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Endurance Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. owns 640 stocks with a total value of $900 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 296,307 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 26,376 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 257,007 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Universal Display Corp (OLED) - 143,469 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 58,860 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in MiMedx Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.02 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $10.82. The stock is now traded at around $11.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.94 and $70.14, with an estimated average price of $67.67. The stock is now traded at around $71.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $157.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 68 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $136.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 208.61%. The purchase prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01. The stock is now traded at around $167.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 25,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $217.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 43,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc by 220.81%. The purchase prices were between $8.35 and $14.08, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 313,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in New Fortress Energy Inc by 571.43%. The purchase prices were between $37.2 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $30.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 140.80%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.21%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 51,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CEL-SCI Corp. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $27.49, with an estimated average price of $20.49.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $84.87 and $121.75, with an estimated average price of $99.04.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.