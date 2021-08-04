Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Keysight Technologies Inc, Ecolab Inc, Akoustis Technologies Inc, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: MDXG, PDAC, VCSH, VCIT, LQD, IWN, IGLB, GUNR, PRSRU, EPHYU, EMKR, CCCC, TLRY, TLRY, SYNH, PRU, NOV, MVIS,
- Added Positions: KEYS, ECL, AKTS, NFE, WY, XLI, BSV, RIO, HAS, AERI, DLR, CWEN, TBT, TJX, PEP, BFAM, KMI, EFA, HBAN, BOTZ, ROBO, APD, PANW, AVGO, BYSI, ENTG, SF, MU, IFF, PSK, IGIB, SHY, XLY, RA, FTV, GVI, XLE, XLF, XLK, XLV, IWS, FRC, AMRS, BA, NEE, PG, EXAS, COP, IUSG, IBM, MDY, PGF, DUK, SPY, IJH, C, BMY, BLK, BRK.B, ALGN, IJR, QRVO, IEMG, HYG, MCD, EEM, SLB, TDY, MA, MAIN, FOCS, FIXX, IR, ORMP, PSX,
- Reduced Positions: FTAI, VOO, MTD, HD, PENN, REYN, NXPI, SPSB, QQQ, MUB, MSFT, IAU, EDIT, PAA, SBUX, INTC, IGHG, XOM, WASH, EOG, COST, IWD, CL, IYW, XLU, CHY, AWK, PAGP, ALLE, DAL, ARMK, UHT, SPCE, DOW, BCEL, CARR, OTIS, VNT, ARKK, IJS, IVE, IWM, MMP, AMRN, AEP, ADP, CVS, LUMN, FIS, KO, CPRT, EMR, ENB, GD, GIS, LHX, KMB, IIM, MRK, MSEX, VTRS, NOK, RRC, REGN, RDS.A, SYK, TXN, T, VZ, WMT, EBAY, NUV,
- Sold Out: STAY, GE, CVM, ES, FLIR, PS, PRLB, VAR, GTXMQ, COLD, USFD, UA, GSBD, TLRY, TLRY, DG, RGA, TFC, TD, SRE, OGE, NVO, FNF, CBRE,
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 296,307 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 26,376 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 257,007 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Universal Display Corp (OLED) - 143,469 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 58,860 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in MiMedx Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.02 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $10.82. The stock is now traded at around $11.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.94 and $70.14, with an estimated average price of $67.67. The stock is now traded at around $71.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 144 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $157.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 171 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NOV Inc (NOV)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 68 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $136.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 141 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Peridot Acquisition Corp (PDAC)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 208.61%. The purchase prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01. The stock is now traded at around $167.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 25,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $217.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 43,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc by 220.81%. The purchase prices were between $8.35 and $14.08, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 313,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in New Fortress Energy Inc by 571.43%. The purchase prices were between $37.2 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $30.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 140.80%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.21%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 51,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: CEL-SCI Corp (CVM)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CEL-SCI Corp. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $27.49, with an estimated average price of $20.49.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.Sold Out: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $84.87 and $121.75, with an estimated average price of $99.04.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.
