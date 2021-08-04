Logo
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Keysight Technologies Inc, Ecolab Inc, Akoustis Technologies Inc, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Providence, RI, based Investment company Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Keysight Technologies Inc, Ecolab Inc, Akoustis Technologies Inc, New Fortress Energy Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, sells Extended Stay America Inc, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, General Electric Co, CEL-SCI Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Endurance Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. owns 640 stocks with a total value of $900 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Endurance Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/endurance+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Endurance Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 296,307 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  2. Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 26,376 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 257,007 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  4. Universal Display Corp (OLED) - 143,469 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 58,860 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
New Purchase: MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in MiMedx Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.02 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $10.82. The stock is now traded at around $11.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.94 and $70.14, with an estimated average price of $67.67. The stock is now traded at around $71.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $157.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NOV Inc (NOV)

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 68 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $136.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Peridot Acquisition Corp (PDAC)

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 208.61%. The purchase prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01. The stock is now traded at around $167.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 25,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $217.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 43,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS)

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc by 220.81%. The purchase prices were between $8.35 and $14.08, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 313,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in New Fortress Energy Inc by 571.43%. The purchase prices were between $37.2 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $30.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 140.80%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.21%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 51,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: CEL-SCI Corp (CVM)

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CEL-SCI Corp. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $27.49, with an estimated average price of $20.49.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Sold Out: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $84.87 and $121.75, with an estimated average price of $99.04.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Endurance Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Endurance Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Endurance Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Endurance Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying
