Aquamarine Capital Management, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Daily Journal Corp, Sells Wells Fargo

These are the top 5 holdings of Aquamarine Capital Management, LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 140,600 shares, 18.33% of the total portfolio.
- American Express Co (AXP) - 210,000 shares, 16.28% of the total portfolio.
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 767,845 shares, 14.85% of the total portfolio.
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 65,750 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio.
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 200,000 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio.
Aquamarine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Daily Journal Corp (DJCO)
Aquamarine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Daily Journal Corp. The purchase prices were between $299.4 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $321.04. The stock is now traded at around $327.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Aquamarine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.
