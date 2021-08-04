Aquamarine Capital Management, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Daily Journal Corp, Sells Wells Fargo

New Purchases: BABA, DJCO,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Daily Journal Corp, sells Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aquamarine Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Aquamarine Capital Management, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aquamarine Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aquamarine+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 140,600 shares, 18.33% of the total portfolio. American Express Co (AXP) - 210,000 shares, 16.28% of the total portfolio. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 767,845 shares, 14.85% of the total portfolio. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 65,750 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 200,000 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio.

Aquamarine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aquamarine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Daily Journal Corp. The purchase prices were between $299.4 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $321.04. The stock is now traded at around $327.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aquamarine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.