Alexco to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 11, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) ("Alexco" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 after market close. Management will discuss the results during an audio webcast conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Pacific Time).

To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-800-319-4610
Dial from outside Canada or the US: 1-604-638-5340
Confirmation Code#: Ask to join the Alexco conference call
Live audio webcast: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/alexco20210812.html

Participants should connect five to ten minutes before the call. The conference call will be recorded and an archived audio webcast will be available at www.alexcoresource.com shortly after the call.

About Alexco

Alexco is a Canadian primary silver company that owns and operates the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District, in Canada's Yukon Territory, one of the highest-grade silver deposits in the world. Alexco is currently advancing Keno Hill to production and started concentrate production and shipments in Q1 2021. Keno Hill is expected to produce an average of approximately 4.4 million ounces of silver per year contained in high quality lead/silver and zinc concentrates. Keno Hill retains significant potential to grow and Alexco has a long history of expanding the operation's mineral resources through successful exploration.

Please visit the Alexco website at www.alexcoresource.com

Some statements ("forward-looking statements") in this news release contain forward-looking information concerning the Company's anticipated results and developments in the Company's operations in future periods, made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing of activities and reports. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time they are made. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

favicon.png?sn=TO65660&sd=2021-08-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexco-to-release-second-quarter-2021-results-on-august-11-2021-301348786.html

SOURCE Alexco Resource Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO65660&Transmission_Id=202108041800PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO65660&DateId=20210804
