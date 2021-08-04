Logo
Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology Announces Innovative Partnership with SkyWest Airlines

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

In response to high industry demand for certified pilots, Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology (Spartan) and SkyWest Airlines (SkyWest) (NASDAQ: SKYW) are announcing the SkyWest Pilot Career Pathway at Spartan’s Tulsa, Okla. flight campus.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804006151/en/

Historically, airlines created partnerships to recruit pilots as they approached graduation, often competing with signing bonuses to address their hiring needs. However, these partnerships rarely considered how to maintain or increase the supply of qualified individuals necessary to meet demand. With flight demand accelerating, Spartan can help support SkyWest’s hiring goals by securing access to qualified students at the start of their training.

While access to the career pathway and milestone benefits are not guaranteed, Spartan Cadets may receive tuition reimbursement from SkyWest as they achieve certain program milestones, as well as Spartan scholarships for those who qualify. In combination with a customized experience, SkyWest and Spartan aim to expand the market to include people who might otherwise not consider aviation as a career path.

“Our Spartan Cadets are well-positioned to address SkyWest’s hiring needs. Spartan offers an ACCSC accredited program emphasizing technology and safety for students that love to fly. In as few as 17 months, our students can log 200+ hours in our fleet of new Piper Archer airplanes and graduate with the training needed for their six FAA certifications and ratings,” said Rob Polston, Chief Executive Officer at Spartan College. “We go beyond other schools by further supporting our graduates with the opportunity to join Spartan as Certified Flight Instructors. They qualify for a reduced Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) of 1,250 hours and in this way, we can place well-trained pilots on the SkyWest flight decks in a relatively short time.”

“We are excited for this new partnership with Spartan. This career pathway directly supports students on their journey to become commercial pilots,” said Tracy Gallo, SVP of Flight Operations at SkyWest. “Spartan is well-known for producing top aviation professionals and establishing this SkyWest Pilot Career Pathway with them will continue to ensure we maintain a strong pipeline of professional aviators. We look forward to working with Spartan students throughout their training experience.”

After launching this new pilot training partnership, both Spartan College and SkyWest Airlines look forward to developing a similar career pathway for Aviation Maintenance Technicians.

About Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology

Established in 1928, Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology has trained more than 100,000 pilots and technicians. Spartan College has campuses located in the following areas: Tulsa, Okla.; Los Angeles; Inland Empire, Calif; and Denver. Spartan students have come from across the United States and more than 40 countries. Spartan offers programs in the areas of Aviation Flight, Aviation Maintenance Technology (Airframe & Powerplant), Aviation Electronics Technology, Nondestructive Testing Technology, and Quality Control Management, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Technology Management. (Programs vary by location). Tulsa and Broomfield locations are separately accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). Both California locations are accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE). Riverside is a branch of the Inglewood Campus. Spartan Education Group, LLC, is the parent company of Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology.

Click here to learn more about Pilot+Career+Pathway+at+Spartan%26rsquo%3Bs+Tulsa%2C+Okla.+pilot+campus.

About SkyWest Airlines

SkyWest Airlines, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW), partners with the world’s largest network carriers including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. Headquartered in St. George, Utah, our fleet of more than 450 aircraft connects passengers to 233 destinations throughout North America. Visit www.skywest.com for more information and follow @SkyWestAirlines on Twitter.

Click here to learn more about the SkyWest+Pilot+Career+Pathway.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210804006151r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804006151/en/

