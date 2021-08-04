Canoo to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Canoo to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2021

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV), a company developing breakthrough purpose-built electric vehicles (EVs) with a proprietary and highly versatile platform architecture, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after market close on Monday, August 16, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00pm ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

canoo.jpg

Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online here. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly afterwards here.

Date: Monday, August 16, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
U.S. Dial-in: 877-407-9169
International Dial-in: 201-493-6755

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available shortly after its conclusion through August 30, 2021.

Toll-free Replay Number: 877-660-6853
International Replay Number: 201-612-7415
Replay ID: 13722169

About Canoo
Canoo has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model for the full lifecycle of the vehicle. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 400 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

For more information, please visit www.canoo.com.
For Canoo press materials, including photos, please visit press.canoo.com.
For investors, please visit investors.canoo.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA65656&sd=2021-08-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canoo-to-announce-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301348801.html

SOURCE Canoo

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA65656&Transmission_Id=202108041830PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA65656&DateId=20210804
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment