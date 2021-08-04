Canoo to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV), a company developing breakthrough purpose-built electric vehicles (EVs) with a proprietary and highly versatile platform architecture, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after market close on Monday, August 16, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00pm ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online here. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly afterwards here.

Date: Monday, August 16, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

U.S. Dial-in: 877-407-9169

International Dial-in: 201-493-6755

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available shortly after its conclusion through August 30, 2021.

Toll-free Replay Number: 877-660-6853

International Replay Number: 201-612-7415

Replay ID: 13722169

About Canoo

Canoo has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model for the full lifecycle of the vehicle. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 400 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

SOURCE Canoo