Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Investors

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Generac Holdings Inc. (: GNRC).



On July 29, 2021, Generac recalled certain models of its portable generators, citing reports of seven finger amputations and a finger-crushing incident. According to the Consumer Protection Safety Commission, Generac has received eight injury reports.

Over the next several trading days, Generac’s stock price has fallen by approximately 7% in response to this news.

