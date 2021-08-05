Renewal Fuels, Inc. (RNWF) Executes Agreements to Acquire 6 Companies

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC PINK:RNWF) (the 'Company'), has executed Asset Purchase Agreements or Share Exchange Agreements to acquire Sacred Biosciences, Inc., 7 Point Financial, 9 Square Consulting, Microcap Advisors, LLC, Pacific Compliance Corporation and Sunshine Hemp, Inc. These strategic acquisitions are focused in the areas of psilocybin, legalized hemp, and financial services companies. With the acquisition agreements now in place, the Company plans to share more details related to each of the target companies as they become subsidiaries or divisions of Renewal Fuels, Inc.

Sacred Biosciences, Inc.: www.sacredbioscience.com

Alternative Psychedelic Treatment Solutions.

Sacred Biosciences, Inc. is a research company located in Oregon and is pioneering the future of psychedelic research, psilocybin farming and alternative therapeutics. The company plans on collaborating with universities, pharma companies, and non-profit agencies to study psilocybin. Sacred Biosciences plans on entering the production market for psychedelic treatment options. Sacred Biosciences plans on launching its first productivity and focus nutraceutical product in September 2021. This product will utilize organic ingredients to enhance cognitive performance and will be marketed on various platforms.

The Company is committed to being a 'socially responsible' for profit corporation. It plans on dedicating and assisting in the research areas of Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome and other mental conditions. 'This is a fast-developing area with lot of focus on medical, legal and policy development and is a great fit for Renewal Fuels, as we can enter this field in its infancy and make a meaningful impact.' said CEO Alka Badshah.

Sunshine Hemp, Inc.: www.sunshinehempfl.com

Cultivating Premium Florida Certified Hemp Seed Genetics.

Sunshine Hemp, Inc. is committed to helping Florida Farmers with the Best Hemp genetics for CBD, CBG and other hemp derived products. Located in Tallahassee, Florida, Sunshine Hemp was the first Industrial Hemp Research company licensed by the State of Florida to research, produce and sell approved hemp genetics seeds and seedlings for growing in Florida. In partnership with Florida A&M University, Sunshine Hemp has been marketing and selling its' state authorized CBD and CBG 'Pilot Project Approved Hemp' seeds and seedlings to the over 850 hemp growers across the state.

Sunshine Hemp currently controls 4 permitted research sites across the state with 5 more sites pending. Sunshine Hemp is poised to become a leader in hemp seeds for cannabinoid products, fiber, and hemp seed oil. With the CBD market nationally contracting until market stabilization, Sunshine Hemp will continue to cultivate, research, test and sell high quality hemp seeds and seedlings for Florida growers and throughout the Southeast.

There is strong support from the Florida Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services and the Florida Legislature to jump start the hemp fiber industry in Florida. The Company anticipates providing financial support for fiber processing facilities as well as supply chain development to make Florida a market maker in the hemp fiber and products industry. Sunshine Hemp plans to be at the forefront of this effort by being the first to have cultivated, tested, and approved hemp fiber strains, the first to develop contract cultivation partnerships with large scale growers in Florida, and the first to establish market demand with livestock breeders, building material manufacturers and textile manufacturers.

Alka Badshah commented 'There are many known uses of Hemp and many being developed as an alternate sustainable, eco-friendly material to replace traditional materials. I am particularly excited to see hemp applications in building and fashion industries'

9 Square Consulting: www.9squareconsulting.com

Professional Business Solutions - Helping Businesses find clarity.

9 Square Consulting strives to understand a company's business and come up with right analysis and create continuous measurable improvements. 9 Square Consulting is a Registered Agency with CardConnect, Fiserv (Formerly First Data) marketing products and services to small and medium sized businesses in the Retail, Restaurant, Quick Service and Online Sales space. The leadership team has compiled over 85+ years of experience within the Financial Services Industry including Payment Processing, Business Banking, Securities, Insurance and Lending. Client acquisition is focused in several areas.

Pacific Compliance Corporation: www.pacificcompliancecorp.com

Secure, compliant strategy for high-risk banking needs.

Pacific Compliance Corporation (PCC) assists with compliance regulations that can be difficult to navigate in dynamic landscapes. PCC is a fintech company that serves 'high risk' industries. Some of the industries the company serves are Money Service Businesses (MSB's), level one and two tech startups, Venture Capital, Private Equity, Cannabis, Hemp/CBD, Psychedelic, and Digital currency businesses. PCC assists with compliance regulations and utilizes IT-based data to build intelligent business solutions. PCC helps businesses plan for risk mitigation through the design and implementation of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV's). PCC helps businesses with banking service, merchant processing, and financial regulatory guideline, working to help define and service companies' BSA, AML, and other FINCEN requirements.

'I am excited to bring PCC to Renewal Fuels as it fills an unmet demand of compliant financial services for 'high risk' industries, that need a solution for their money management' said Alka Badshah.

7 Point Financial: www.7pointfinancial.com

Full-Service banking services for the Cannabis Industry.

7 point Financial provides the convenience of virtual banking services so you are not tethered to just local operations. It provides compliant financial services to the Cannabis and CBD / Hemp Industry through affiliated companies and Registered Agency Strategic Partnerships throughout the financial industry. Financial Services offered by 7 Point include: Banking Services for Cannabis and CBD / Hemp Companies, Credit Card (MC, Visa, Discover, American Express) Electronic Payments for companies in the On-Line and Retail CBD / Hemp Industry, Pin Debit and Cashless ATM Electronic Payments for Cannabis Dispensaries and Delivery Services; and P.E.O. Services including Payroll, HR Management and Business Insurance.

Microcap Advisors, LLC: www.microcap-advisors.com

Corporate Advisory and Management for Small Companies with Big Futures.

Microcap Advisors specializes in proactive solutions for the three most important facets of any business: strategic management, corporate structure, and capitalization.Founded in 2013, Microcap Advisors has long been recognized for advising small companies in multiple industries to achieve success and growth. Microcap Advisors specializes in strategic corporate development, financial analysis, and in-depth reporting of the processes that drive a business and allow our clients to make better, more informed strategic decisions in the areas important to them.

Alka Badshah, the Company's CEO commented: 'I am so excited to announce these acquisitions. Each of these companies is well positioned in our overall strategy for growth and expanding our market presence. We recognize that some of these companies were going to be acquired by GRN Holding Corp, which was unable to proceed with their planned acquisitions. We are happy that we can move these companies forward with Renewal Fuels instead. Long-term GRNF Shareholders will receive additional information related to a share exchange program. I am looking forward to working with each of these companies to expand their reach and grow our overall market share'.

About Renewal Fuels, Inc.

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC PINK:RNWF) is a Delaware registered publicly traded company.

Website: www.renewalholding.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains 'forward-looking statements' which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as 'anticipate', 'seek', intend', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect', 'project', 'plan', or similar phrases may be deemed 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

