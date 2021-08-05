Logo
Pure Cycle Corporation to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 25th & 26th

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) announced today that Mark W. Harding, President and CEO of Pure Cycle, will participate in the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 25-26, 2021. Mr. Harding's presentation about Pure Cycle's operations and strategic plans will be accessible through the conference site (www.IDEASconferences.com) as well as the investor relations section of Pure Cycle's website (www.purecyclewater.com).

"I am excited to present at the IDEAS conference and discuss the continued successes of Pure Cycle. Pure Cycle has seen tremendous growth not only at our master planned community Sky Ranch, but also in our continued expansion of our regional water system which services Sky Ranch and other areas throughout our service area," commented Mr. Harding. "Virtual events, although limited in their personal interactions, are an efficient manner for us to share all the great things happening at Pure Cycle, including a robust discussion of the status of our new Build-to-Rent segment and the pending rentals coming in just a couple short months," concluded Mr. Harding.

The IDEAS Conferences provides independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS" and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management. The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be found at www.IDEASconferences.com. If you are interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at [email protected].

Company Information

Pure Cycle is a diversified land and water resource development company. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider that, in addition to developing wholesale water and wastewater resources, also develops master planned communities to which we provide water and wastewater services. In addition, in the fall of 2021 we are launching our Build-to-Rent segment with the rental of our initial three single family homes in Sky Ranch.

Additional information, including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at [email protected]. Be sure to follow Pure Cycle on Twitter @purecyclecorp.

SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658440/Pure-Cycle-Corporation-to-Present-Virtually-and-Host-1x1-Investor-Meetings-at-the-12th-Annual-Midwest-IDEAS-Investor-Conference-on-August-25th-26th

