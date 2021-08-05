Logo
Triple Flag Reschedules Q2 2021 Results Release and Conference Call to Earlier Date

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (“Triple Flag”) (TSX:TFPM, TSX:TFPM.U) today announced that it has changed the previously announced date of its Q2 2021 results release and conference call. Triple Flag will now release its Q2 2021 results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after market close. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, starting at 11:00 a.m. EDT (8:00 a.m. PT) to discuss these results. These dates are one day earlier, respectively, than originally anticipated in the news release dated July 13th, 2021. Participants who have previously registered for the conference call do not need to reregister.

Conference Call Details

To register for this conference call, please use this link: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.directeventreg.com%2Fregistration%2Fevent%2F2865668. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call. To ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering a day in advance or at a minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Live webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F3313174%2FE8E72774E84E555F0147239ED51DDAA7

About Triple Flag

Triple Flag’s shares are listed on the TSX under TFPM.U (USD listing) and TFPM (CAD listing). On May 26, 2021 Triple Flag closed its initial public offering (“IPO”), which was the largest TSX-listed mining IPO since 2012 by size and market capitalization, and the largest precious metals IPO globally by market capitalization since 2008. Triple Flag is a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, providing investors exposure to a long-life, diversified and high-quality portfolio of streams and royalties, that generates robust free cash flows. Our business is underpinned by a rigorous focus on asset-quality, optionality, sustainability and risk management. We offer bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Our mission is to be a sought-after, long-term funding partner to mining companies throughout the commodity cycle. Since our inception in 2016, we have delivered sector leading growth through the construction of a diversified portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia. We have 75 assets, including 9 streams and 66 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 15 producing mines and 60 development and exploration stage projects. References to Triple Flag mean Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210804006192r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804006192/en/

