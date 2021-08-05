Logo
iOnctura Strengthens Management With Appointment of Sean A. MacDonald as Chief Business Officer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

GENEVA, Switzerland, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iOnctura SA, a clinical stage oncology company targeting core resistance and relapse mechanisms at the tumor-stroma-immune interface, today announces the appointment of Sean A. MacDonald to the newly-created position of Chief Business Officer. MacDonald also becomes a member of iOnctura’s Executive Team.

MacDonald brings a wealth of corporate management and business development experience accumulated over a 20-year career in private and public biotech companies in both Europe and North America. He was CEO of Corbin Therapeutics, Head of Business Development at Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (COPN: SIX) and before that VP Global Corporate and Business Development at Pharmascience Inc. He retains a position as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Edesa Biotech Inc (EDSA: NASDAQ).

“I’m delighted to be joining the iOnctura team,” said MacDonald. “The rigor which the company has applied to its pipeline has resulted in the emergence of some highly promising assets that will bring tremendous value to patients.”

“Sean is arriving at a very exciting point in iOnctura’s growth story with the company preparing for some key data readouts in the coming quarters,” added Catherine Pickering, CEO of iOnctura. “As we look to expand our base of investors and collaborators, Sean’s experience across biotech and pharma will add tremendous value.”

Contacts
iOnctura
Catherine Pickering
Chief Executive Officer
T: +41 79 952 72 52
E: [email protected]

Press Relations
Jeremy Nieckowski
LifeSci Advisors
T: +41 79 699 97 27
E: [email protected]

iOnctura SA is a clinical stage oncology company targeting core resistance and relapse mechanisms at the tumor-stroma-immune interface. iOnctura’s best-in-class drug development programs combine immune-mediated and direct anti-tumor activity to deliver molecules with superior clinical efficacy and safety in oncology. Its lead program, IOA-244, is the only semi-allosteric PI3Kdelta specific, orally dosed, small molecule inhibitor that is being developed in solid and hematological tumors to address tumor and stroma induced immune suppression. IOA-244 is currently in Phase 1b studies for solid and hematological tumors. iOnctura’s second program, IOA-289, is an oral small molecule that inhibits the cross-talk between the tumor and its stroma and is in a Phase 1 clinical study. iOnctura is backed by blue chip investors including M Ventures, Inkef Capital, VI Partners, Schroders Capital, and 3B Future Health Fund. For more information, please visit www.ionctura.com

