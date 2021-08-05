UMC Reports Sales for July 2021

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of July 2021.
Revenues for July 2021
|
Period
|
2021
|
2020
|
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
|
July
|
18,366,122
|
15,494,823
|
+2,871,299
+18.53%
|
Jan.-July
|
116,370,875
|
102,148,930
|
+14,221,945
+13.92%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
