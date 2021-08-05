UMC Reports Sales for July 2021

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of July 2021.

Revenues for July 2021

Period 2021 2020 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) July 18,366,122 15,494,823 +2,871,299 +18.53% Jan.-July 116,370,875 102,148,930 +14,221,945 +13.92%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

