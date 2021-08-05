Logo
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Announces Financial Results For The Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TOKYO, Aug. 5, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") today announced consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021. The Company is listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the stock code "9684," and prepares its financial statements according to the Japan GAAP.

square_enix_logo.jpg


Key Figures


(millions of yen, except percentages and per share data)


3 mos. ended 6/21

3 mos. ended 6/20

YoY change

Net sales

88,604

87,054

+1.8%

Operating income

17,316

24,549

-29.5%

Ordinary income

17,661

24,169

-26.9%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

12,655

14,372

-11.9%

EPS, basic

105.98 yen

120.47 yen





Note: The Company has applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020) and other standards as of the start of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 and figures for the year ending March 31, 2022 reflect this change of accounting method.

For additional information, please refer to the full-length Consolidated Financial Results document at: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/22q1earnings.pdf, or the Company's IR website: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/ir/ .

At the HD (High-Definition) Game sub-segment, the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 included the release of titles such as "Outriders" and "NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...," but net sales declined compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, which had seen the release of "FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE."

In the MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) Game sub-segment, net sales rose versus the same period of the previous fiscal year due to growth in the number of monthly paying subscribers for "FINAL FANTASY XIV."

In the Games for Smart Devices/PC Browser sub-segment, net sales were higher than in the same period of the previous fiscal year due to earnings contributions from "DRAGON QUEST TACT," "OCTOPATH TRAVELER: Tairiku no Hasha," and "NieR Re[in]carnation," all of which were released in or after the second quarter of the previous fiscal year, as well as due to changes in the presentation of revenue resulting from the application of the revised Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition.

In the Amusement segment, net sales rose substantially compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, and the segment moved into the black at the operating line after having been heavily impacted the previous year by the temporary closures of amusement facilities in Japan enacted in order to combat the spread of COVID-19 in response to the Japanese government's declaration of a state of emergency.

In the Publication segment, sales of e-books and other digital media grew significantly. In addition, sales of printed media were also brisk, resulting in higher net sales and operating income than in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In the Merchandising segment, net sales and operating income declined, because of the release in the previous year of new character merchandise and other products based on the Group's own content.

About Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, is the holding company leading the group of Square Enix companies (the "Square Enix Group") with a diverse range of content and service businesses. The Square Enix Group publishes, distributes and licenses entertainment content around the world under its internationally renowned brands including SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO®. The Square Enix Group includes a global network of leading development studios located in North America, Europe and Japan. The Square Enix Group also boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 163 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 83 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 84 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®.

More information on Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. can be found at https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/

*Unit sales are the total number of cumulative package shipment and digital sales. Digital sales are the cumulative unit number in and after April 2015, and include full-game downloads of packaged games and download-only games for console and PC.

Disclaimer

The forward-looking statements in this document are based upon the information currently available, and necessarily include elements that are not entirely predictable. Actual results may differ from the forward-looking statements in this document.

DRAGON QUEST, EIDOS, FINAL FANTASY, SPACE INVADERS, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, TAITO and TOMB RAIDER are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix Group. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

