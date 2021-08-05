Friendable's Fan Pass Livestream Mobile App Approved by the Apple App and Google Play Stores, Now Available for Download

Fan Pass is in the music category of both stores, encompassing billions of users

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce the approval of the Fan Pass livestream artist platform by both the Apple App and Google Play Stores. The mobile applications can now be downloaded by users worldwide, and Fan Pass is also accessible via desktop and web applications.

“Today, we achieve a tremendous milestone as we welcome our existing artists and fans to an entirely new platform and experience and prepare to push the Fan Pass brand to the masses with our next set of marketing and awareness initiatives.Collectively, our team, artists, fans, partners and shareholders have delivered valuable insights, which have produced what we believe is a superior platform for artists at every level of their careers and for the fans who love them or are waiting to discover them,” said Friendable CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

New Fan Pass Platform Features Include:

Instant artist access

Refined search for artists and fans

Face ID

Notifications per artist

Re-created go-live flow

Fan-to-artist tipping

Artist ticketing for videos on-demand

Follow individual artists and events

New artist offering (Artist Pro)

Offer videos on demand

(choose start and end date)

Completely redesigned user interface (UI/UX)

Upgraded artist dashboard

Integrated merch shop

Knowledge-based feed to view new content

Live viewer count of Stars for likes

Refined schedule event flow

Cancel scheduled events

Access artist dashboard directly in app

Ticket and merch revenue daily updates

View favorited content from your profile

To Support Fan Pass and our artists:

Download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014 in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists, as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since removed the social dating app from the app stores and has pivoted its business focus to Fan Pass, the livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven to be invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.com or www.FanPassLive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The company’s iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

