Active Military Personnel, Law Enforcement Officers Eligible For Free Tickets To XFC 45/YoungGuns 3

DESTIN, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To show appreciation for those who serve the community, all active military personnel and law enforcement officers will be granted free entry into XFC 45/YoungGuns, which take place Friday, Aug. 6 at The DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC:DKMR) has announced.

To gain entry into the event, all active military personnel and law enforcement officers will have to show their ID or badge at the door, and they will be permitted to the action-packed XFC 45/YoungGuns 3 professional mixed martial arts showcase event.

Fight night features six of Michigan's most exciting fighters, including Daron "The Detroit Superstar" Cruickshank, former Michigan State wrestling standout Bobby "Nashty" Nash and undefeated super prospect Austin Bashi.

XFC President Myron Molotky: "The XFC has a proud tradition of honoring our military and those in law enforcement, and we're proud to once again do so with our biggest show yet, XFC 45/YoungGuns 3."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "We're extremely grateful for those who serve our community, so we're once again thrilled to welcome military service people and law enforcement personnel free of charge on fight night as a token of our gratitude."

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

