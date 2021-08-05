TVU Networks Partners with Blackbird to Integrate Cloud-Native, Real-Time Editing Into TVU Producer

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and LONDON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks , the market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, today announced a partnership with Blackbird plc, developer and seller of the Blackbird® cloud-native video editing and publishing platform. The agreement seamlessly adds access to Blackbird's real-time editing tools into the TVU Producer cloud-based live production platform, opening the door to simplified camera to cloud to consumer workflows complete with powerful cloud editing.

Improved access to content for editors reinforces TVU's commitment to making its cloud-based solutions as robust as possible. Without leaving the TVU ecosystem, sports productions have immediate access to multiple ISO recordings, which makes it faster and easier to edit timely highlight reels that can be included in the production as well as shared on social media platforms, OTT, and the web. The same efficiencies can improve live production workflows for other events as well, from political debates to concerts, as editors do not have to wait for files to be uploaded before starting projects.

"Partnering with TVU provides an exciting opportunity for Blackbird users," said Ian McDonough, Blackbird CEO. "The ability to access live video from TVU Producer, TVU Grid, and other areas of the TVU cloud-based platform makes it easier and faster for editors to access content from multiple sources. Immediacy is an important element in today's broadcast environment. Working within TVU means Blackbird editors can deliver polished packages faster than ever."

Blackbird provides frame-accurate editing with a fully-featured professional video editor for all skill levels. The browser-based platform supports up to 12 video and 36 audio tracks with real-time video and audio transitions, alpha channel overlays, color correction, and subtitles and closed captions. Blackbird also features direct publishing to social media platforms, as well as OTT, web and other digital platforms.

"TVU continues to partner with industry leaders to provide more functionality and creative freedom for our customers," added Greg Doggett, Director of sports and entertainment and strategic partnerships, TVU Networks. "The integration of Blackbird brings essential editing tools directly into the TVU ecosystem, which can save editors valuable time while producing packages during live events."

TVU Producer provides powerful live multi-camera video production in the cloud with no latency. Transmit live to TVU Producer from any camera using TVU's range of live video transmitters, receive live feeds from TVU Grid and TVU RPS, or use the TVU Anywhere app to receive live video from mobile devices. Other features include distinctive transitions, graphics overlays, advanced audio mixing, closed captioning, live audience interaction.

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird®, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird® underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird® removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetization.

Blackbird® is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

www.blackbird.video

About TVU Networks®

TVU Networks is a global organization with more than 3,000 customers using its IP and cloud-based workflow solutions across multiple industries including news, entertainment media, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship and government. Through the use of AI and automation driven technology, TVU helps broadcasters realize an efficient metadata and story-centric workflow through its TVU MediaMind platform for live video content acquisition, indexing, production, distribution and management. The company has been on the forefront of developing the tools needed to revolutionize and streamline the Media Supply Chain. TVU is a critical part of the operations of many major media companies worldwide and is a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner.

