Shift4 Payments Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, has posted its second quarter 2021 financial results as part of its 2Q 2021 shareholder letter under the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.shift4.com%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx.

The Company’s shareholder letter can also be viewed here – Shift4+Payments+2Q+2021+Shareholder+Letter

Management will host a conference call today, August 5, 2021, at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results. Due to high call volumes, we urge interested parties to join the live webcast of the event through Shift4 Payments’ website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.shift4.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx.

To register for live teleconference, please use this link. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

About Shift4 Payments, Inc.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, eCommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. Shift4 securely processes billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses across the country. For additional information, visit shift4.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005385/en/

