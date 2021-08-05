Logo
Mr. Pickle's Selects PAR™ Payment Services as Payment Processing Solution

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

%3Cstrong%3EParTech%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E+%3Cstrong%3EInc%3C%2Fstrong%3E. (“PAR”), a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for restaurants, has announced that Mr. Pickle’s, a 47-unit chain based in California, has selected PAR Payment Services as its payment processing platform across its network of stores. ParTech, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

The family-owned and operated premium sandwich chain with locations across California, is no stranger to PAR products, having already selected Brink POS®, hardware, PAR™ Pay, and Data Central® for its point of sale software, card processing, and back-office solutions, respectively.

“We have had a great relationship with PAR for several years now and wanted to take the next step in continuing that long-standing partnership,” Michael Nelson, CEO of Mr. Pickle’s said. “In many cases, payment processors have made things complicated, creating complex pricing models with hidden fees and then offering poor customer service. That hasn’t been the case with PAR. Their onboarding and support services are second-to-none, making the implementation process frictionless.”

Unlike other solutions in the restaurant space, PAR’s Payment Services is hardware agnostic, allowing restaurants to either use PAR Pay or their pre-existing third-party gateways and devices. Through PAR’s flexible payment options, concepts can acquire PAR hardware and related services without upfront costs for those solutions.

“We’re eager to continue building on the positive relationship we already have with the Mr. Pickle’s team,” said Savneet Singh, CEO and President of PAR. “We built this program with a focus on making payment processing honest, simple and transparent. Our customers are no longer beholden to a payment processor that hides behind fees and delivers sub-par service. Our customers can build their entire program around our products, giving them a streamlined process with one hand to shake.”

ABOUT MR. PICKLE’S

Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop is a premium sandwich shop offering hand-sliced, proprietary proteins and cheeses, topped with our daily made sauces, served on our fresh baked rolls including our famous Dutch Crunch roll. Established in 1995, Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop serves best in class sandwiches. Our twenty-six years of success and same store sales growth is rooted in the simple formula of “Making the Guest Happy” by providing high quality, crave worthy sandwiches, outstanding guest service, and local community involvement.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of leading loyalty solutions provider Punchh Inc., PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005191/en/

