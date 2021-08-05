Four Cannabis Stocks For The Third And Fourth Quarter Of 2021

OTCStockReview.com News Commentary

ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As homebound consumers worked out some of their boredom and anxiety with cannabis, shares of many of the main players performed very well in 2020. In 2021, however, cannabis shares have been hot and cold. Many investors are looking down the path to federal legalization for big profits. Federal legalization might not happen, so it is probably better to hope for the best and plan for the worst, as the old saying goes. Regardless of what happens on Capitol Hill, volumes are starting to pick up and we could be getting ready to bounce off this latest correction.



During the global Covid-19 pandemic, medical marijuana was deemed "essential,” which definitely had an impact on increased sales. U.S. legal cannabis sales grew 46% year over year to $17 billion in 2020. The total U.S. economic impact from marijuana sales in 2021 is expected to reach $92 billion – up more than 30% from last year – and upwards of $160 billion in 2025, according to analysis from the recently published MJBizFactbook.

Tilray, Inc. ( TLRY), Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. ( PHCG), Canopy Growth ( CGC), and Aurora Cannabis ( ACB) are four companies that could have major moves in front of them as investors add cannabis stocks to their portfolios.

Tilray, Inc. ( TLRY) produces high-quality cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily for global recreational adult-use. Tilray has off and on been the subject of speculation by the players at Wall Street Bets. Tilray offers a broad-based portfolio of brands and adult-use products through its wholly owned subsidiary, High Park Holdings Ltd. The Company also supplies high-quality medical cannabis products to tens of thousands of patients in 17 countries on five continents through its subsidiaries in Australia, Canada, Germany, Latin America and Portugal, and through agreements with established pharmaceutical distributors. Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald recently upgraded the stock after its merger with Aphria in May. Following the merger, the combined Tilray/Aphria has the largest global geographic footprint in the industry, low-cost production facilities, and a wealth of international growth opportunities.

On July 28, 2021 Tilray reported 2021 fiscal year and fourth quarter results. Net revenue increased 27% to $513 million compared to the prior year net income of $33.6 million. Tilray also posted adjusted EBITDA of $12.3 million, net cash from operating activities of $8.3 million, and positive free cash flow of $3.3 million in Q4. After finalizing the Aphria acquisition, Irwin D. Simon, Tilray’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "In a very short period of time since our business combination was finalized, we transformed and strengthened Tilray, delivered solid results amid continued COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions and achieved $35 million in synergies to date – well on our way to delivering $80 million in cost savings over the next 16 months." For more information on Tilray, Inc. visit www.tilray.com

Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. ( PHCG) has started getting a lot of attention from cannabis investors, since the Company recently announced Q1 2021 revenues increased by 92.65% from Q4 2020 revenue. Not only did revenues increase, Pure Harvest Corporate Group did more revenues in the first quarter of 2021 than it did in all of 2020. Q1 2021 Revenue was $794,148 versus 2020 Year End Revenue of $735,690. The significant increases are largely attributable to continued growth in sales at the Company’s Colorado marijuana operations located in Dumont, CO. The Company’s Test Kitchen subsidiary began generating revenue with the launch of their white label program and beta product release.

On August 03, 2021 Pure Harvest Corporate Group signed an agreement to supply CBD products to individuals covered under self-insured corporate health and wellness plans through Third-Party Administrators. This assignment agreement with Doc.U.Care, Inc. allows Pure Harvest to be the exclusive provider of CBD, hemp, cannabis, cannabinoids, fungi, nutraceuticals, and other plant-based health and wellness products, on behalf of Doc.U.Care to patients within a network of Third-Party Administrators (“TPAs”) for self-insured corporate health and wellness plans. Doc.U.Care and the TPA’s national patient network currently consists of 550,000 employees and their families with the opportunity to provide healthcare services to an additional 2,200,000 employees on or before the 4th quarter of 2022.

Doc.U.Care is an African American-owned healthcare development company that partners with global healthcare leaders, TPAs, and providers to address the disruptive forces impacting the healthcare industry. The President of Doc.U.Care, Karlos Dansby, is an NFL veteran who received All-American recognition at Auburn University and played professionally for the Arizona Cardinals, the Miami Dolphins, the Cleveland Browns, and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pure Harvest Corporate Group uses an “acquire and integrate” approach to acquire high-potential operating cannabis businesses for equity. Since 2018, the Company has made five such acquisitions, some of which are now hitting new records in sales each quarter. The Company plans to acquire licensed medical and recreational marijuana dispensaries, cultivation facilities and production facilities in states which allow publicly traded companies to own and operate dispensaries, cultivation facilities and production facilities. In addition to products tailored to marijuana retail dispensaries, the Company’s line will incorporate infused product options including beverages, edibles, topicals, concentrates, and distillates. Pure Harvest Corporate Group has 25 full-time employees and recently moved into a new, expanded corporate office in Greenwood Village, CO, an upscale suburban area on the south side of Denver. For more information on Pure Harvest Corporate Group visit www.pureharvestgroup.com.

Canopy Growth ( CGC) has the largest market cap of any cannabis stock with a market value of around $7.3 billion. Canopy Growth offers product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices. Its global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its color-coded classification system. Through its Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, Canopy Growth has built a loyal following. Canopy Growth has a deal in place to buy U.S. cannabis operator Acreage Holdings to grow its U.S. CBD business. Canopy Growth also purchased AV Cannabis Inc., a Toronto company that makes vapes, gummies and pre-rolls, in a bid to build more brand loyalty with customers.

Canopy Growth will report First Quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results on August 6, 2021. Following the release of its first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with David Klein, CEO and Mike Lee, EVP & CFO at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on August 6, 2021. In February, after the company reported fiscal third-quarter results, CEO David Klein said Canopy could enter the U.S. legal market for THC products "during calendar 2021," provided legislation allowed it. Canopy Growth Corporation, formerly Tweed Marijuana Inc., was founded by Bruce Linton and Chuck Rifici] in 2013 and renamed Canopy Growth Corporation in 2015 after a merger with Bedrocan Canada. For more information on Canopy Growth visit www.canopygrowth.com.

Aurora Cannabis ( ACB) is one of the Robinhood investing app's most-held stocks. It also could be a contrarian's dream, since the Company has not had much in the way of good news recently. Aurora Cannabis started the year out around $9.50, ran up to $18.98, and currently trades around $6.93. The main reason for the decline is that, even with massive volume, Aurora keeps diluting its shareholders. According to Motley Fool, after a 1-for-12 reverse split enacted in May 2020, Aurora's share count has increased from 1.3 million shares in mid-2014 to about 198 million shares by March 31, 2021. In May, Aurora announced a $300 million at-the-market offering. To add a little salt to the wound, sales for the third quarter were down by 21% and Aurora posted a loss as lockdowns of Canadian retail stores impacted sales.

In mid-July, Aurora Cannabis announced it had delivered a cannabis shipment worth nearly C$8 million to Israel, which is one of the largest single shipments of cannabis that Israel has received. The Company said the sale is a significant step in advancing the Company's international medical business, which is a key strategic priority for Aurora as a global cannabis company. Aurora said with leadership in both Canada and Europe, it is positioned to be a partner of choice in countries like Israel, where THC recreational markets are expected to be around the corner, and non-THC cannabinoids, such as CBD, are advancing toward legalization. Aurora's brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, and Reliva CBD. For more information on Aurora Cannabis visit www.auroramj.com.

DISCLAIMER: OTC Stock Review (OTCSR), which owns and operates OTCStockReview.com, is a third- party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. OTCSR is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. OTCSR and its affiliated companies is a news dissemination solutions provider and are not a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser. OTCSR holds no investment licenses and may not sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. OTCSR's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are not a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is never to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. OTCSR is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed OTCSR was compensated two thousand dollars for news coverage of current press releases issued by Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and OTCSR undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

David Kugelman

(404) 856-9157 Office

(866) 692-6847 Toll Free - U.S. & Canada

[email protected]

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidkugelman



