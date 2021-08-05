Plus Therapeutics to Present at Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. ( PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that Marc H. Hedrick M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics, will present a Company overview during the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Investors interested in arranging a meeting with the Company’s management should contact the Canaccord Genuity conference coordinator.

A webcast of the conference presentation will be available under the ‘Events’ tab of the Investor Relations section of the Plus Therapeutics website at www.plustherapeutics.com.

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose radiotherapeutic portfolio is concentrated on nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclides for several cancer targets. Central to the Company’s drug development is a unique nanotechnology platform designed to reformulate, deliver and commercialize multiple drugs targeting rare cancers and other diseases. The platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers. More information may be found at PlusTherapeutics.com and ReSPECT-Trials.com.

