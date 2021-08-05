Logo
Onconova Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update and Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company to host conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 12.

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. ( ONTX) (“Onconova”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, today announced that the Company intends to release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Management plans to host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on that day to discuss these results and provide an update on its pipeline programs.

Conference call and Webcast Information

Interested parties who wish to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing (855) 428-5741 for domestic and (210) 229-8823 for international callers and using conference ID 3876025.

Those interested in listening to the conference call via the internet may do so by visiting the investors and media page on the Company's website at www.onconova.com and clicking on the webcast link. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Onconova website for 90 days following the call.

About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer. The Company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

Onconova’s novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 is being evaluated in two separate and complementary Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion studies. These trials are currently underway in the United States and China.

Onconova’s product candidate rigosertib is being studied in an investigator-initiated study program, including in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1/2a investigator-initiated study targeting patients with KRAS+ non-small cell lung cancer with oral rigosertib in combination with nivolumab.

For more information, please visit www.onconova.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to Onconova’s expectations regarding the timing of Onconova’s and investigator-initiated clinical development and data presentation plans, and the mechanisms and indications for Onconova’s product candidates. Onconova has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," “preliminary”, "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Although Onconova believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the success and timing of Onconova's clinical trials, investigator-initiated trials and regulatory agency and institutional review board approvals of protocols, Onconova’s collaborations, the timing of the Company’s annual stockholder meeting, market conditions and those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Onconova's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Onconova undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact:
Avi Oler
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.
267-759-3680
[email protected]
https://www.onconova.com/contact/

Investor Contact:
Bruce Mackle
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646-889-1200
[email protected]

