Applied Molecular Transport to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. ( AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Tahir Mahmood, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder, will participate in a fireside chat during Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast will be accessible via the Events page of the Applied Molecular Transport website at https://ir.appliedmt.com/news-events/events. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Applied Molecular Transport Inc.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. AMT’s proprietary technology platform allows it to exploit existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to facilitate the active transport of diverse therapeutic modalities across the intestinal epithelial (IE) barrier. Active transport is an efficient mechanism that uses the cell’s own machinery to transport materials across the IE barrier. AMT believes that its ability to exploit this mechanism is a key differentiator of its approach. AMT is developing additional oral biologic product candidates in patient-friendly oral forms that are designed to either target local gastrointestinal tissue or enter systemic circulation to precisely address the relevant biology of a disease.

AMT’s headquarters, internal GMP manufacturing and lab facilities are located in South San Francisco, CA. For additional information on AMT, please visit www.appliedmt.com.

