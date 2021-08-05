Logo
Immutep Reports Dosing of First Patient for Triple Combination (efti + anti-PD-1 + chemo) in INSIGHT-003

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sydney, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; IMMP) (“Immutep” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce that the first patient has been enrolled and safely dosed in INSIGHT-003. This patient with metastatic non-small cell lung carcinoma received pembrolizumab plus doublet chemotherapy (carboplatin and pemetrexed) combined with Immutep’s lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321).

INSIGHT-003 is evaluating a triple combination therapy consisting of efti in conjunction with an existing approved standard of care combination of chemotherapy and anti-PD-1 therapy. The study will continue to recruit up to 20 patients with various solid tumours and first results are expected in calendar year 2022.

CSO and CMO Dr. Frédéric Triebel said: “INSIGHT-003 is the first time a triple combination therapy consisting of efti plus anti-PD-1 plus chemo is administered. We are evaluating how efti might boost an approved chemotherapy and anti-PD-1 combination therapy, looking at safety and initial activity. Dosing the first patient in this trial is a significant milestone and it sets the wheels in motion for reporting first data which are currently anticipated in 2022.”

About INSIGHT-003
INSIGHT-003 is an investigator-initiated trial conducted by the Institute of Clinical Cancer Research IKF at Krankenhaus Nordwest in Frankfurt. It is being run as the third arm (Stratum C) of the ongoing phase 1 INSIGHT trial with Prof. Dr. Salah-Eddin Al-Batran as lead investigator.

Up to 20 patients with solid tumours will be recruited to participate in the trial. Patients will receive 30 mg subcutaneous doses of efti every two weeks in conjunction with standard of care chemotherapy plus anti-PD-1 therapy. The trial will assess the safety, tolerability and initial efficacy of the combination.

About Immutep

Further information can be found on the Company’s website www.immutep.com or by contacting:

Australian Investors/Media:
Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 (0)406 759 268; [email protected]

U.S. Media:
Tim McCarthy, LifeSci Advisors
+1 (212) 915.2564; [email protected]

