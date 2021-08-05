Logo
Daré Bioscience to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Company Update Conference Call and Webcast on August 12, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. ( DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 12, 2021, to review its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and to provide a Company update.

To access the conference call via phone, dial (844) 831-3031 (U.S.) or (443) 637-1284 (international). The conference ID number for the call is 5286254. The live webcast can be accessed under “Presentations, Events & Webcasts" in the Investors section of the Company's website at http://ir.darebioscience.com. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary software. To access the replay, please call (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The conference ID number for the replay is 5286254. The call and webcast replay will be available until August 26, 2021.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the advancement of innovative products for women’s health. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that expand treatment options, improve outcomes and facilitate convenience for women, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility.

Daré’s product portfolio includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a novel, hormone-free monthly contraceptive candidate whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; DARE-BV1, a unique hydrogel formulation of clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis via a single application; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for hormone therapy following menopause. To learn more about Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates, and mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

Daré may announce material information about its finances, product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using the Investors section of its website (http://ir.darebioscience.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré will use these channels to distribute material information about the company, and may also use social media to communicate important information about the company, its finances, product candidates, clinical trials and other matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website or through social media channels may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts in the Investors section of its website and to follow these Twitter accounts: @SabrinaDareCEO and @DareBioscience. Any updates to the list of social media channels the company may use to communicate information will be posted on the investor relations page of Daré’s website mentioned above.

Contact:
Lisa Walters-Hoffert, Chief Financial Officer
Daré Bioscience, Inc.
[email protected]
858.926.7655

Source: Daré Bioscience, Inc.

