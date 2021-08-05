Catalyst Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2021 Operating & Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Catalyst Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2021 Operating & Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. ( CBIO) today announced its operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, and provided a corporate update.

"We continue to make progress in our complement and hemostasis programs. In complement, we are advancing the development of our SQ enhanced CFI development candidate, CB 4332, where we screened the first patient in our natural history study for CFI deficiency (“ConFIrm”). We also recently disclosed new proteases from our ProTUNE™; C3b-C4b degrader and ImmunoTUNE™; C3a-C5a degrader platforms designed to target specific disorders of the complement or inflammatory pathways,” said Nassim Usman, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Catalyst. “With the initiation of the ConFIrm study and our plans to enter the clinic with CB 4332 in 2022 on track, we are building a robust pipeline in complement. We also continue to make progress in our Crimson 1 Phase 3 registrational study of MarzAA, in hemophilia A or B with inhibitors as well as in our Phase 1/2 trial in other rare bleeding disorders.”

Recent Milestones

Marzeptacog alfa (activated) – MarzAA

  • The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation for MarzAA for treatment of episodic bleeding in subjects with Factor FVII deficiency in June 2021. The FDA granted the Fast Track Designation for the treatment of episodic bleeding in subjects with Hemophilia A or B with inhibitors in December 2020.

  • Presented four posters at the International Society for Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2021 Virtual Congress in July 2021. The data presented support the Company’s ongoing trials of MarzAA in hemostasis.

Systemic Complement Program

  • Launched the ConFIrm study with the screening of the first patient in its CFI-deficiency study in the CB 4332 program, Catalyst’s wholly-owned, first-in-class, enhanced Complement Factor I (CFI), intended for prophylactic subcutaneous (SQ) administration in individuals with CFI deficiency. The ConFIrm screening study will measure CFI levels and activity in patients who have diseases related to a CFI deficiency and who may potentially benefit from CB 4332 treatment.

  • Hosted a research and development day on its protease medicines platform focusing on the regulation of complement, including CB 4332. The event featured a presentation by Filomeen Haerynck, M.D., Ph.D., University of Ghent, Belgium, who discussed the clinical phenotype, current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with complement factor I (CFI) deficiency and other complement system disorders. Members of the Catalyst management team also discussed the proteases from the Company’s degrader platforms, designed to target specific disorders of the complement and other inflammatory pathways as well as other complement programs in development.

Corporate

  • Catalyst announced that it has promoted Grant Blouse, Ph.D., to chief scientific officer and Tom Knudsen, DVM, Ph.D., to senior vice president, corporate development. Howard Levy, M.B.B.Ch, Ph.D., M.M.M., chief medical officer, announced his plan to retire and transition to a senior clinical advisor role to Catalyst.

Expected Milestones

Systemic Complement Program

  • Advance CB 2782-PEG, the C3 degrader for the potential treatment of dry AMD in collaboration with Biogen towards the clinic

  • Provide additional preclinical data supporting continued development of the C4b degrader program and other complement assets

  • Submit an IND and initiate global clinical trial of CB 4332
  • Announce development candidates in lead discovery programs

  • Present PK and biomarker data for CB 4332

MarzAA

  • Continue enrolling the Crimson 1 Phase 3 registrational and the Phase 1/2 trials

  • Submit the first Crimson 1 report to the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB)

  • Present PK data from the Phase 1/2 trial

Second Quarter 2021 Results and Financial Highlights

  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, as of June 30, 2021 were $86.5 million.

  • Research and development expenses were $15.4 million and $12.9 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, an increase of $2.5 million, or 19%. The increase was due primarily to an increase of $1.4 million in personnel and facilities costs and an increase of $1.5 million in clinical and manufacturing costs, partially offset by a decrease of $0.4 million in preclinical spending.

  • General and administrative expenses were $4.5 million and $4.4 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, an increase of $0.1 million, or 3%. This increase was due primarily to an increase of $0.3 in personnel-related costs, partially offset by $0.2 million in facilities and overhead costs.

  • Interest and other income (expense), net was $0.0 million and $0.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, a decrease of $0.1 million. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in interest income on investments.

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the three-months ended June 30, 2021 was $19.9 million, or ($0.64) per basic and diluted share, compared with $17.2 million, or ($0.96) per basic and diluted share, for the prior year period.

  • As of June 30, 2021, the Company had 31,349,740 shares of common stock outstanding.

About Catalyst Biosciences, the Protease Medicines company
Catalyst is a research and clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in rare disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. Our protease engineering platform has generated two late-stage clinical programs, including MarzAA, a subcutaneously (SQ) administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa (FVIIa) for the treatment of episodic bleeding in subjects with rare bleeding disorders. Our complement pipeline includes a preclinical C3-degrader program licensed to Biogen for dry age-related macular degeneration, an improved complement factor I protease for SQ replacement therapy in patients with CFI deficiency and proteases from our ProTUNE™ C3b-C4b degrader and ImmunoTUNE™ C3a-C5a degrader platforms designed to target specific disorders of the complement or inflammatory pathways as well as other complement programs in development.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about the product candidates of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”) and the benefits of its protease engineering platform; plans to complete the ConFIrm and ConFIdence studies and the expectation that the studies will inform opportunities to develop CB 4332; plans to submit an IND for CB 4332; plans to announce development candidates in lead discovery programs and present PK and biomarker data for CB 4332; plans to continue enrollment of the Phase 3 and Phase 1/2 trials of MarzAA; the potential markets for and advantages of the Company's complement product candidates, including CB 2782-PEG, CB 4332 and complement degraders; plans for the Company's collaboration with Biogen; and plans to start a clinical trial of CB 4332 in 2022.

Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed as a result of COVID-19, competitive products and other factors, that trials may not have satisfactory outcomes, the risk that the ConFIrm and ConFIdence trials will not validate the potential market for CB 4332; the risk Catalyst may elect to terminate or postpone ongoing development programs, including development of MarzAA or any of the Company’s complement assets; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital, which may not be available on faorable terms if at all; the risk that Biogen will terminate Catalyst's agreement, and other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 6, 2021, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Ana Kapor
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.
[email protected]

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2021December 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents$73,621$30,360
Short-term investments12,90248,994
Accounts receivable1,9713,313
Prepaid and other current assets8,3326,843
Total current assets96,82689,510
Long-term investments2,543
Other assets, noncurrent1,169528
Right-of-use assets3,1071,832
Property and equipment, net684433
Total assets$101,786$94,846
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable$1,834$5,931
Accrued compensation2,5162,476
Deferred revenue2,0381,983
Other accrued liabilities7,3666,743
Operating lease liability1,814663
Total current liabilities15,56817,796
Operating lease liability, noncurrent1,054981
Total liabilities16,62218,777
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued
and outstanding
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 31,349,740 and
22,097,820 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and
December 31, 2020, respectively		3122
Additional paid-in capital442,258390,803
Accumulated other comprehensive income25
Accumulated deficit(357,127)(314,761)
Total stockholders’ equity85,16476,069
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$101,786$94,846

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,Six Months Ended June 30,
2021202020212020
Revenue:
License$$23$$15,068
Collaboration1,1321,6352,5992,956
License and collaboration revenue1,1321,6582,59918,024
Operating expenses:
Cost of license233,070
Cost of collaboration1,1391,7192,6193,151
Research and development15,38912,90632,40226,170
General and administrative4,5184,3719,9308,062
Total operating expenses21,04619,01944,95140,453
Loss from operations(19,914)(17,361)(42,352)(22,429)
Interest and other income (expense), net(14)113(14)1,128
Net loss$(19,928)$(17,248)$(42,366)$(21,301)
Net loss per share attributable to common
stockholders, basic and diluted		$(0.64)$(0.96)$(1.42)$(1.31)
Shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to
common stockholders, basic and diluted		31,348,60217,891,47529,875,20216,241,963


ti?nf=ODMwMzI1OSM0MzQyNTM4IzIwMjcyNzY=
4b385dd4-8225-4dd8-8421-4db89da12ed3
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment