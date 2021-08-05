Stryve Foods Expands into New Category with Introduction of Stryve Nutrition; Launches Collagen Protein Powder and Bone Broth Protein Powder

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Stryve Foods Expands into New Category with Introduction of Stryve Nutrition; Launches Collagen Protein Powder and Bone Broth Protein Powder

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Leverages Stryve’s Health Equity and Growing Brand Awareness for a New Way to Fulfill Company Mission to Help Americans Eat Better and Live Happier, Better Lives

Deep Expertise on Senior Management Team in Nutrition and Supplement Product Development, Manufacturing and Marketing

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. ( SNAX) (“Stryve” or “the Company”), an emerging healthy snacking platform disrupting traditional snacking categories and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, today announced the introduction of its new Stryve Nutrition products. The new category of products is led by the launch of Stryve Collagen protein powder in Chocolate, French Vanilla, Superfruit and Unflavored and Stryve Bone Broth protein powder in Chocolate and Vanilla flavors, which is expected to be available in the coming weeks. All Collagen and Bone Broth products are non-GMO, all-natural, gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free.

A natural extension and complement to Stryve’s popular healthy air-dried meat snacking products, Stryve Nutrition’s Collagen and Bone Broth protein powders are functional foods also packed with protein and contain no sugar and nothing artificial.

“Stryve is laser-focused on our mission to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives. In the supplement space, we saw an opportunity to disrupt the category like we have in meat snacks with high protein products that we believe deliver better nutrition and better taste than what are on the market today,” said Jaxie Alt, Co-CEO and Chief Marketing Officer at Stryve.

Stryve Nutrition’s Collagen Protein products are available at www.stryve.com and are expected to be coming soon to Amazon and select retailers. Stryve Nutrition’s Bone Broth Protein products will be available in the coming weeks at www.stryve.com, and are also expected to be coming soon to Amazon and select retailers.

Stryve announced last month the latest round of new and expanded retail commitments for its Stryve Beef Biltong products, with a base retail footprint approaching 30,000 retail locations.

Joe Oblas, Co-CEO of Stryve added, “We know protein supplementation and we know nutrition. Both Stryve Co-Founder, Ted Casey, and I have extensive expertise in nutrition product development, manufacturing, and marketing. We look forward to leveraging Stryve’s brand awareness, health equity, extensive ecommerce expertise and retail partnerships to rapidly expand distribution and sales of our new Stryve Nutrition products.”

Ted Casey, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Stryve also stated, “This is a major step in building out our healthy eating platform. We have the leadership, marketing, sales and manufacturing capabilities and expertise to continue to grow in meat snacks while rapidly diversifying into functional foods and new food categories.”

More About Stryve Nutrition Products

Stryve Collagen Protein Powder
Net weight 310.5g/10.6oz
Suggested retail: $23.99
Fortified with Biotin, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C
Flavors: Chocolate, French Vanilla, Superfruit and Unflavored

Stryve Bone Broth Protein Powder
Net weight 542g/19.12oz (Chocolate); 528g/18.62oz (Vanilla)
Suggested retail: $43.99
Fortified with Probiotics, Prebiotics, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Zinc and Digestive Enzymes
Flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking products that Stryve believes can disrupt traditional snacking categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans snack better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient snacks that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks. Stryve offers all-natural, delicious snacks which it believes are nutritious and offer consumers a convenient healthy snacking option for their on-the-go lives.

Stryve’s product portfolio consists of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names, and a new Stryve Nutrition label, led by Stryve Collagen protein powder and Stryve Bone Broth protein powder. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as direct to consumer through the Amazon platform.

For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

Contacts:

ICR Investor Relations:
Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253
[email protected]

ICR Media Relations:
Eric Becker, (303) 638-3469
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ffdaedf-82d7-4df4-b322-ca5d06d8487e

ti?nf=ODMwMzQwNCM0MzQyNTE3IzIyMDEyMjA=
422ff4b7-87b0-4eb6-b2f1-30f9164cfdd9
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment