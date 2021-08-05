Wheels Up Welcomes New Chief Product Officer Gene McKenna

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up (NYSE: UP), the leading brand in private aviation, today announced the appointment of Gene McKenna as Chief Product Officer. The position will play a critical role as the company continues to build out its Marketplace platform to become the leading demand generator in the industry. McKenna will oversee the entire Product portfolio - developing and driving the vision, roadmap and strategy to accelerate the company's growth.

McKenna joins Wheels Up with 18 years of product management experience and a decade of software engineering experience. During his career, he founded and sold two internet companies in the events and travel industries, and has held leadership positions at large corporations, including Acxiom Digital and Groupon. McKenna has a strong record of delivering designs which drive customer growth through marketing and data analytics.

"Gene has the background and experience we need to deliver a leading-edge marketplace platform to private aviation," said Vinayak Hegde, Chief Marketplace Officer, "As we accelerate our investment in technology and product offerings, Gene's passion for innovation and commitment to building a world-class product for our Members and Customers is unparalleled."

The appointment of McKenna is the latest in a string of corporate developments as the Company builds out its leadership team and strategies to support the continued global demand for private aviation. On July 15, 2021 Wheels Up became the first private aviation company listed on the NYSE.

McKenna holds degrees from MIT and Stanford University, where he focused on computer science, human computer interaction and real-world applications of technology in traditional business and academic settings.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, is the only company in the industry to offer a total private aviation solution that includes world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand flights, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up, which was founded and is led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, is uniquely positioned to offer its Customers and Members access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft.

Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book, and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its Customers, Members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

