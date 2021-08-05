Logo
Inspired To Report Second Quarter 2021 Results and Hold Conference Call On August 12

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE) today announced that it will report financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021, before the market opens. Inspired management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. in the UK the same day to discuss the Company's results and general business trends.

Conference Call Information

Telephone:The dial-in number to access the call live is 1-844-746-0725 (US) or 1-412-317-5264 (International). Participants should ask to be joined into the Inspired Entertainment call.

Webcast: A live audio-only webcast of the call can be accessed through the "Events and Presentations" page of the Company's website at www.inseinc.com under the Investors link. Please follow the registration prompts.

Replay of the call:A telephone replay of the call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call until August 19, 2021 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), via replay access code 10159096. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website at www.inseinc.com.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.
Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; interactive games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 devices. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Contact:
Aimee Remey
[email protected]
+1 646 565-6938

SOURCE Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

