BIOREM Announces Proposed Purchase for Cancellation of Common Shares Held by TPFG Environment Investment Limited

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BIOREM Announces Proposed Purchase for Cancellation of Common Shares Held by TPFG Environment Investment Limited

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GUELPH, ON, Aug. 5, 2021

GUELPH, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BIOREM Inc. (TSXV: BRM) ("Biorem" or "the Company") today announced that its independent directors have approved, subject to regulatory and disinterested shareholder approval, the purchase for cancellation of 23,434,121 common shares at $0.5256 per common share from TPFG Environment Investment Limited ("TPFG") for an aggregate purchase price of $12,316,974 (the "Share Repurchase"). Mr. Ken Chen and Ms. Wei Han, who are both directors of Biorem and employees of affiliates of TPFG recused themselves from all board discussions in respect of the Share Repurchase and did not vote on the matter. Upon completion of the Share Repurchase both Mr. Chen and Ms. Han will resign as directors of the Company.

The proposed Share Repurchase, if approved, is expected to be financed through the use of a portion of the Company's existing cash reserves and the proceeds from the issuance of $5 million in term debt.

Upon completion of the Share Repurchase, the Company will have 15,477,437 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

"The purchase price negotiated with TPFG was based on the 90 day weighted average trading price of Biorem common shares" said Derek Webb, President and CEO of Biorem. "We believe that the purchase and cancellation of this large block of shares will result in significant long term accretion of earnings per share and share value to Biorem shareholders."

A Special Meeting of Shareholders for shareholders of record as of August 16, 2021 has been scheduled for Thursday September 16, 2021. All shareholders of Biorem, except TPFG, will be eligible to vote at the Special Meeting. A Notice of Meeting and Information Circular will be mailed to shareholders within the next two weeks. As TPFG is a resident of the British Virgin Islands, the Share Repurchase does not constitute an "issuer bid" under the Securities Act (Ontario).

About BIOREM Inc.

BIOREM is a leading clean technology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). With sales and manufacturing offices across the continent, a dedicated research facility, a worldwide sales representative network and more than 1,600 installed systems worldwide, BIOREM offers state-of-the-art technology-based products and peace of mind for municipalities, industrial companies and their surrounding communities. Additional information on Biorem is available on our website at www.biorem.biz.

favicon.png?sn=TO65367&sd=2021-08-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biorem-announces-proposed-purchase-for-cancellation-of-common-shares-held-by-tpfg-environment-investment-limited-301349134.html

SOURCE Biorem Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO65367&Transmission_Id=202108050800PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO65367&DateId=20210805
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment