Hormel® Chili Brand on the Hunt for Fans' Most Creative Chili Recipes

AUSTIN, Minn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Hormel® Chili, America's iconic No. 1 selling chili brand*, have set out in search of their fans' most creative Hormel® Chili-inspired recipe ideas to be considered for placement in the first ever Hormel® Chili Creations cookbook.

Chapters of the cookbook aim to inspire unique chili recipe creations using Hormel® Chili in various apps and snacks, quick family meals, tailgate fan favorites and even campfire and grilling creations. Hormel® Chili fans are asked to submit their own unique Hormel® Chili-inspired recipe for a chance to be selected for the cookbook, which is publishing later this year.

"Only one third of our chili is enjoyed simply in a bowl," said Sarah Johnson, Hormel® chili brand manager. "Hormel® Chili is such a versatile product line with so many uses, so we are eager to see what our biggest fans can come up with."

Now, until 11:59 p.m. CDT on Aug. 29, unique recipes can be submitted at hormelchilicreations.com for a chance to be featured in the cookbook. The Hormel® Chili brand team will be tasting, testing and selecting which lucky fans will get to take their recipe "out of the bowl" and into the first ever Hormel® Chili Creations cookbook.

For every recipe submitted, Hormel Foods will be donating (up to $10,000) to Autism Speaks.

For more information about Hormel® chili, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit www.hormel.com/brands/hormelchili or follow the brand on social media at www.facebook.com/hormel.chili, www.twitter.com/hormelchili, www.instagram.com/hormelchili, and www.pinterest.com/hormelchili.

*based on latest 52-week IRI data

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

