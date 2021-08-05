Panacea Financial Announces Partnership with the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS)

PR Newswire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panacea Financial (Panacea), a division of Primis Bank that provides financial services to doctors and doctors-in-training, today announced a partnership with the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS), one of the world's largest organizations representing specialists who treat the ears, nose, throat, and related structures of the head and neck.

Tyler Stafford, CFA, CEO and Co-Founder of Panacea said, "Our company is built specifically for the needs of otolaryngologist-head and neck surgeons across the country including those in training. These doctors deserve a bank that understands their unique work and financial needs. Panacea Financial is proud to partner with AAO-HNS and provide their members our loan products designed just for surgeons, nationwide digital banking, and 24/7 live customer service."

Panacea is a financial services company created for doctors, by doctors on the premise that traditional banks simply do not understand the financial needs of medical professionals. Panacea provides tailored product offerings and service delivery designed specifically for physicians throughout their career: from medical school, through residency and fellowship, and into attending practice. Through the Panacea Financial Foundation, their non-profit arm, they have dedicated funding to expand the ethnic and racial diversity of the medical field. Panacea's products cover the full suite of banking needs for this unique population, including checking and savings accounts, PRN personal loans, medical school loan refinancing, and practice loans.

AAO-HNS/F Executive Vice President and CEO James C. Denneny III, MD, said, "Access to specialized financial services is critical to physicians through all stages of their careers. The AAO-HNS is pleased to partner with Panacea Financial to offer our members personalized banking and financial services created specifically for physicians that may not be available elsewhere."

President and Co-Founder of Panacea, Michael Jerkins, MD added, "It can be frustrating when a bank doesn't understand the financial implications of the years of training it takes to become an ENT. Many of our doctor-colleagues are forced to accept sub-par service and rigid requirements from banks, which adds to their financial stress. Panacea Financal provides a better alternative with banking services completely revolving around the needs of doctors and doctors-in-training and we are thrilled to bring these services to AAO-HNS members."

For more information, please visit www.panaceafinancial.com.

About Panacea Financial

Panacea Financial, a division of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST), is a nationwide financial services company offering products in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Panacea offers a full suite of banking solutions specifically built for physicians, by physicians. Follow Panacea Financial on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn

About the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS)

The American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) is one of the world's largest organizations representing specialists who treat the ears, nose, throat, and related structures of the head and neck. Otolaryngologist–head and neck surgeons diagnose and treat medical disorders that are among the most common affecting patients of all ages in the United States and around the world.

Media Contact for Panacea Financial:

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panacea-financial-announces-partnership-with-the-american-academy-of-otolaryngologyhead-and-neck-surgery-aao-hns-301348663.html

SOURCE Panacea Financial