Panacea Financial Announces Partnership with the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Panacea Financial Announces Partnership with the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Panacea offers banking services to eligible AAO-HNS members

PR Newswire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 5, 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panacea Financial (Panacea), a division of Primis Bank that provides financial services to doctors and doctors-in-training, today announced a partnership with the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS), one of the world's largest organizations representing specialists who treat the ears, nose, throat, and related structures of the head and neck.

Panacea_Logo.jpg

Tyler Stafford, CFA, CEO and Co-Founder of Panacea said, "Our company is built specifically for the needs of otolaryngologist-head and neck surgeons across the country including those in training. These doctors deserve a bank that understands their unique work and financial needs. Panacea Financial is proud to partner with AAO-HNS and provide their members our loan products designed just for surgeons, nationwide digital banking, and 24/7 live customer service."

Panacea is a financial services company created for doctors, by doctors on the premise that traditional banks simply do not understand the financial needs of medical professionals. Panacea provides tailored product offerings and service delivery designed specifically for physicians throughout their career: from medical school, through residency and fellowship, and into attending practice. Through the Panacea Financial Foundation, their non-profit arm, they have dedicated funding to expand the ethnic and racial diversity of the medical field. Panacea's products cover the full suite of banking needs for this unique population, including checking and savings accounts, PRN personal loans, medical school loan refinancing, and practice loans.

AAO-HNS/F Executive Vice President and CEO James C. Denneny III, MD, said, "Access to specialized financial services is critical to physicians through all stages of their careers. The AAO-HNS is pleased to partner with Panacea Financial to offer our members personalized banking and financial services created specifically for physicians that may not be available elsewhere."

President and Co-Founder of Panacea, Michael Jerkins, MD added, "It can be frustrating when a bank doesn't understand the financial implications of the years of training it takes to become an ENT. Many of our doctor-colleagues are forced to accept sub-par service and rigid requirements from banks, which adds to their financial stress. Panacea Financal provides a better alternative with banking services completely revolving around the needs of doctors and doctors-in-training and we are thrilled to bring these services to AAO-HNS members."

For more information, please visit www.panaceafinancial.com.

About Panacea Financial

Panacea Financial, a division of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST), is a nationwide financial services company offering products in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Panacea offers a full suite of banking solutions specifically built for physicians, by physicians. Follow Panacea Financial on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn

About the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS)

The American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) is one of the world's largest organizations representing specialists who treat the ears, nose, throat, and related structures of the head and neck. Otolaryngologist–head and neck surgeons diagnose and treat medical disorders that are among the most common affecting patients of all ages in the United States and around the world.

Media Contact for Panacea Financial:

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH65209&sd=2021-08-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panacea-financial-announces-partnership-with-the-american-academy-of-otolaryngologyhead-and-neck-surgery-aao-hns-301348663.html

SOURCE Panacea Financial

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH65209&Transmission_Id=202108050800PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH65209&DateId=20210805
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment