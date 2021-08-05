Extreme Networks Announces Virtual Investor Conference Schedule for August and September 2021

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced its conference schedule for August and September:

Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference

Ed Meyercord , President & CEO

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

3:45 PM ET presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Virtual Summit

Rémi Thomas, CFO

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Ed Meyercord , President & CEO

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

Lake Street Big5 Virtual Conference

Ed Meyercord , President & CEO

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

A live webcast from the conference presentation will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

