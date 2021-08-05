Graphic Packaging Holding Company Publishes 2020 ESG Report and Launches Enhanced ESG Website

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the "Company" or "Graphic Packaging"), announced today that it has published its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report and launched a new ESG website that is interactive and designed for real-time dissemination of information. In the most recent report, Graphic Packaging outlines the many initiatives underway at the Company to further drive sustainability across operations and innovation in product development with the end consumer in mind.

"We continue to advance our ESG program while delivering innovative packaging in support of the move to a more circular economy," said President and CEO, Michael Doss. "Significant progress and positive developments across all facets of our operations and with our people were accomplished over the past year. Our Diversity & Inclusion strategy continues to drive robust conversation, and we have implemented new programs to ensure continual progress. Employees are engaged as we grow as a workforce and provide new learning and development opportunities. Our efforts to limit impacts of our operations on the environment are driving results. We achieved further progress towards our environmental goals in 2020."

Doss added, "Across the organization, we are enhancing communications of our ESG priorities and encouraging participation at all levels. Our Board of Directors has increased its oversight of our ESG program as it continues to be viewed a strategic priority of the business. In addition, we are listening and responding to the key ESG topics on the minds of our stakeholders. In 2020, we launched a materiality assessment and have gained valuable insight from key stakeholders that will further inform and shape our program moving forward."

The new ESG report follows an announcement late last year that Graphic Packaging was named by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies of 2021, based on a detailed analysis of ESG factors. Graphic Packaging is committed to leadership in sustainability and the introduction of new and innovative packaging solutions across global markets supportive of the move to a more circular economy.

ESG Website and Reporting Frameworks

To further enhance communication of Graphic Packaging's ESG program and milestones, a new website has been launched and is available here. Graphic Packaging strives to achieve best-in-class transparency. On its ESG website and in its annual ESG reports, the Company will provide progress updates on Vision 2025 goals, as well as other news and detail on innovation and sustainability advancements. Graphic Packaging is reporting to the Global Reporting Initiative and Sustainable Accounting Standards Board along with providing alignment with the framework developed by the Taskforce for Climate Related Financial Disclosures and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based consumer packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

