PepsiCo Elects Edith W. Cooper to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2021

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced its Board of Directors has elected Edith W. Cooper as an independent member of the Board. Ms. Cooper, 59, will join the Board and the Audit Committee effective September 1, 2021. She spent over two decades of her career with The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Global Head, Human Capital Management from 2011 to 2017 and Managing Director and Global Head, Human Capital Management from 2008 to 2011. Ms. Cooper began her career in derivative sales at Morgan Stanley from 1991 to 1996 and Bankers Trust Company from 1986 to 1991.

Edith_Cooper.jpg

"We are pleased to welcome Edith as we continue to strengthen PepsiCo's Board with a diverse set of leaders," said PepsiCo Chairman and CEO, Ramon Laguarta. "Her strong background in building and attracting talent will serve PepsiCo well as we bring new capabilities to our team and advance our commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion. PepsiCo will also benefit from Edith's strong financial background through over 30 years of experience in management and sales leadership positions at top organizations."

Ms. Cooper co-founded Medley, a membership-based community for personal and professional growth, in 2020. Ms. Cooper also serves on the board of directors of several non-profit organizations, including the Museum of Modern Art, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture and Mount Sinai Hospital.

"Edith will be a valued addition to our Board and we are thrilled to add her perspective and experience," said Robert Pohlad, chair of the Board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. "Edith brings extensive corporate governance prowess and knowledge of the human resources field to our team and will be a powerful voice as we continue to invest to accelerate growth and deliver long-term shareholder value."

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Cautionary Statement
Statements in this release that are "forward-looking statements" are based on currently available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties. For information on certain factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from our expectations, please see PepsiCo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. PepsiCo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Carrie Ratner
[email protected]

PepsiCo_LOGO.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY65935&sd=2021-08-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsico-elects-edith-w-cooper-to-board-of-directors-301349071.html

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY65935&Transmission_Id=202108050800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY65935&DateId=20210805
