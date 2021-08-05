Liberty Defense Welcomes Decorated Customs & Border Protection Executive to its Board

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed weapons and threat detection solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has added Linda L. Jacksta to its board of directors. Jacksta has 35 years of experience with U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP), the largest law enforcement agency in the federal government.

At CBP, Jacksta led efforts to manage threats to border security while also resolving operational challenges. She established an enterprise data analytics organization by enhancing partnerships with the intelligence community, creating CBP's National Use and Force Control Board. Her most recent role was serving as the Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner for Operations Support where she directed CBP intelligence, forensics, incident management, and international affairs functions. As Executive Director for the Cargo System Program Office, she led modernization efforts inside CBP's multi-billion-dollar import/export system.

"Ms. Jacksta is an excellent addition to Liberty Defense's Board of Directors given her specialized experience leading vital security operations with CBP, particularly as Liberty continues to develop technology to service the aviation security sector and other points of entry, including seaports," Liberty Defense CEO Bill Frain said. "Throughout her decorated career, Linda has built an impressive network and incredible depth and breadth of expertise relating to border security operations and a strong understanding of the industry priorities from the perspective of the federal government."

Jacksta is currently the President of the J2 Consulting Group and studied at Thomas Edison State University. She also completed the Senior Executive Fellow program at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government in Boston and received the prestigious Presidential Rank Award, Meritorious Executive, for her leadership contributions to the U.S. federal government.

"I am pleased to have the opportunity to provide my expertise to Liberty Defense, which is developing a number of technologies that have the potential to enhance the success of security operations in both the private and public sectors, to keep more people safe, while also optimizing the experience itself," Jacksta said. "Technology has evolved rapidly in the past several years, and we now have the tools to advance the way that we handle security operations. I look forward to working closely with Liberty Defense to guide them as they engage with projects in my sphere of expertise."

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bill Frain

CEO & Director

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-defense-welcomes-decorated-customs--border-protection-executive-to-its-board-301349196.html

SOURCE Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.